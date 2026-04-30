Odisha Govt's Preliminary Probe Into Keonjhar Skeleton Episode Indicates 'Bank At Fault': Official
RDC finds bank negligence in Keonjhar skeleton case, flags lapses and orders strict action after probe
Published : April 30, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has found prima facie negligence on the part of bank authorities in the episode of a tribal man carrying his sister’s skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district as proof of death to withdraw money, an official said on Thursday.
The Odisha government started the probe into the incident after a shocking video of the 50-year-old man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank went viral on social media.
Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate the probe. RDC (Northern Division) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra visited Dianali village in Keonjhar district and conducted a ground-level inquiry. He visited the residence of Jitu Munda and also inspected the concerned bank.
During the inquiry, the RDC observed that the bank authorities were aware of Jitu Munda, who had earlier visited the branch multiple times, but allegedly turned him away when he attempted to withdraw the final amount. He also pointed to lapses on the part of the police.
The RDC said relevant bank documents have been sought, and further investigation will be intensified. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he added.
"Along with the district collector, we examined CCTV footage for nearly an hour. It clearly shows bank officials repeatedly sending him back, following which Jitu Munda returned disappointed. He and his sister had visited the bank around eight times earlier for transactions, and the staff were familiar with them. Prima facie, there appears to be negligence. We will also probe why a death certificate was not issued despite his sister’s death in February," Mohapatra said.
Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh, Additional Collector Rabindra Pradhan and officials from various departments were present during the inquiry.
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