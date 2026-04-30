ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt's Preliminary Probe Into Keonjhar Skeleton Episode Indicates 'Bank At Fault': Official

Bhubaneswar: The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has found prima facie negligence on the part of bank authorities in the episode of a tribal man carrying his sister’s skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district as proof of death to withdraw money, an official said on Thursday.

The Odisha government started the probe into the incident after a shocking video of the 50-year-old man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank went viral on social media.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate the probe. RDC (Northern Division) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra visited Dianali village in Keonjhar district and conducted a ground-level inquiry. He visited the residence of Jitu Munda and also inspected the concerned bank.

During the inquiry, the RDC observed that the bank authorities were aware of Jitu Munda, who had earlier visited the branch multiple times, but allegedly turned him away when he attempted to withdraw the final amount. He also pointed to lapses on the part of the police.