'Infra Development Will Be Northeast's Growth Engine', Says Gadkari
The Union Minister called for cultivating an administrative system that features transparency, time-bound, result-oriented work and corruption-free environment.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Shillong: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced a slew of key road connectivity projects for the northeastern states and said infrastructure development in the region will serve as its "growth engine".
In his address at the inaugural session of the 'North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026', being hosted at the Lariti Performing Centre in Shillong, he said the projects should be executed in transparent, time-bound and result-oriented manner.
"Financial audit is very important, but performance audit is more important than the financial audit. There should be transparency and swiftness in execution," the Union Minister for road, transport and highways said. He called for cultivating an administrative system that features transparency, time-bound, result-oriented work and corruption-free environment.
Gadkari emphasised that the Centre is fully committed" to the growth and development of the northeast. "We're committed to ensuring progress of the northeast region, equivalent to other states," he said.
📍मेघालय में 40,000 करोड़ की लागत वाली नई राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 🛣️ परियोजनाओं की घोषणा!#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti@SangmaConrad pic.twitter.com/g7eXPCxgxT— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 15, 2026
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and several other dignitaries were present on the dais. The Union minister also announced a slew of road infrastructure projects for the northeast.
"I want to make an important announcement for you. The Silchar-Shillong (project), a greenfield alignment of 165 km, will be worth Rs 23,000 crore. Then Shillong-Guwahati -- this is also greenfield -- 66 km line, worth Rs 8,500 crore. And Guwahati-Shillong -- this is brownfield and greenfield project -- its DPR (is) being made, worth Rs 18,500 crore. So, I am announcing projects worth about Rs 50,000 crore," he said.
The Silchar-Shillong line has been approved by the Cabinet, and land acquisition is underway, Gadkari said and also announced a few projects for Meghalaya.
This includes 72 'sinking' locations (landslide-prone spots) identified in Meghalaya, which will be fixed to make stable-riding surfaces, he added. He further said, "I want to assure the Nagaland chief minister and his deputy that within 15 days, I will visit Nagaland and announce a package and resolve all issues".
📍 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠, 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 15, 2026
Paving the path for a stronger and more connected Northeast! 🛣️✨
In Meghalaya, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation 6 National Highway projects with a total investment of ₹3,214 crore, alongside Chief Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/nOiWbbPxhJ
In his address, Gadkari emphasised that new airports are coming up and road and rail infrastructure is being built in the northeast region. The infrastructure being developed in various fields, "will in future work as a growth engine for the northeast", he said.
Gadkari also enumerated the various ongoing national highway-related infrastructure projects underway in various northeastern states, including in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. "And I want to assure you that this just a 'news reel', the 'real film' is yet to begin," he asserted.
The minister also cited a recent study done by IIM Bangalore and IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. "The logistics cost in India is 16 per cent; for China, it is 8 per cent, and for Europe, it is 12 per cent. The report was prepared four months ago, but logistics cost has come down by 6 per cent. So, it has come to 10 per cent. And, today, I can claim that our logistics cost has reached roughly the level of China," the minister said.
On the growth of the northeast, he said that in 2014, the road length in the region spanned about 10,000 km, and in 2026, it has increased to 16,290 km.
In a post on social media, Gadkari wrote that at the summit, he emphasised enhancing connectivity, promoting sustainable infrastructure, and driving investment-led growth to "unlock the northeast's economic potential", strengthen regional integration, and generate opportunities for youth and local enterprises.
"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to developing world-class highway infrastructure across the Northeast for faster, smoother, and safer travel," he wrote.
Later, at another event hosted at the Polo Ground, Shillong, Gadkari laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation six national highway projects with a total investment of Rs 3,214 crore. "Paving the path for a stronger and more connected Northeast!" he said in another post.
Earlier in the day, Gadkari also attended a CEO round table and inaugurated an exhibition by various companies for the summit hosted at Lariti Performing Centre here
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