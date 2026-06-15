ETV Bharat / state

'Infra Development Will Be Northeast's Growth Engine', Says Gadkari

Shillong: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced a slew of key road connectivity projects for the northeastern states and said infrastructure development in the region will serve as its "growth engine".

In his address at the inaugural session of the 'North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026', being hosted at the Lariti Performing Centre in Shillong, he said the projects should be executed in transparent, time-bound and result-oriented manner.

"Financial audit is very important, but performance audit is more important than the financial audit. There should be transparency and swiftness in execution," the Union Minister for road, transport and highways said. He called for cultivating an administrative system that features transparency, time-bound, result-oriented work and corruption-free environment.

Gadkari emphasised that the Centre is fully committed" to the growth and development of the northeast. "We're committed to ensuring progress of the northeast region, equivalent to other states," he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and several other dignitaries were present on the dais. The Union minister also announced a slew of road infrastructure projects for the northeast.

"I want to make an important announcement for you. The Silchar-Shillong (project), a greenfield alignment of 165 km, will be worth Rs 23,000 crore. Then Shillong-Guwahati -- this is also greenfield -- 66 km line, worth Rs 8,500 crore. And Guwahati-Shillong -- this is brownfield and greenfield project -- its DPR (is) being made, worth Rs 18,500 crore. So, I am announcing projects worth about Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

The Silchar-Shillong line has been approved by the Cabinet, and land acquisition is underway, Gadkari said and also announced a few projects for Meghalaya.