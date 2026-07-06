'31 Km In 2.5 Hours, It's Only Becoming Worse': Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's Bengaluru Traffic Experience Triggers Debate
The post triggered a flood of responses from commuters who said his experience reflected their daily reality on Bengaluru's roads.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: A social media post by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan describing a frustrating commute across Bengaluru has once again drawn attention to the city's worsening traffic congestion, with thousands of residents sharing similar experiences and calling for urgent improvements in transport infrastructure and traffic management.
Taking to X, Gopalakrishnan revealed that a 31-kilometre journey took him nearly two-and-a-half hours, blaming not only heavy congestion but also poor road conditions and a lack of driving discipline.
He wrote, "31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline."
The post quickly gained traction online, triggering a flood of responses from commuters who said his experience reflected their daily reality on Bengaluru's roads.
31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline— kris gopalakrishnan (@kris_sg) July 4, 2026
One user described the city's traffic as a nightmare, saying, "My 28-km commute last week took three hours. We need to switch to remote work until roads, rules and enforcement improve."
The comment echoed a growing view among professionals that hybrid and remote working arrangements could help reduce congestion until infrastructure catches up with the city's rapid growth.
Another user urged influential industry leaders to play a more active role in pushing for better infrastructure.
"Ordinary citizens face this every day. It would help if leaders like you could influence the government on improving Outer Ring Road infrastructure," the user commented.
Several users argued that greater use of public transport could provide long-term relief. One commuter wrote, "People should use public transport more, at least during weekends. The existing infrastructure cannot support the growing number of private vehicles on the roads."
Others pointed to Bengaluru's expanding Metro network and pending infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Ejipura flyover, expressing hope that these developments would eventually improve traffic flow.
Some also noted that the ongoing monsoon had further aggravated congestion across the city.
One social media user offered a broader perspective on the crisis, writing, "Thirty-one kilometres in 2.5 hours reflects more than traffic. It is the result of inadequate road capacity, unplanned urban growth, poor lane discipline and too many vehicles sharing limited road space. The worrying part is that people are slowly accepting this as normal."
Not everyone agreed with the criticism. One commenter questioned the circumstances of Gopalakrishnan's journey, asking whether alternative routes or public transport options had been considered before travelling.
Bengaluru has struggled with chronic traffic congestion for years as rapid urbanisation, increasing vehicle ownership and infrastructure bottlenecks continue to stretch the city's transport network. During peak hours and heavy rainfall, travel times often multiply, with commuters regularly reporting delays lasting several hours.
Gopalakrishnan's post has once again reignited the debate over Bengaluru's mobility challenges, highlighting growing concerns about road infrastructure, traffic discipline, public transport and urban planning.
The overwhelming online response suggests that his experience is far from an isolated incident and mirrors the daily commute faced by thousands of residents across India's technology capital.
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