ETV Bharat / state

'31 Km In 2.5 Hours, It's Only Becoming Worse': Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's Bengaluru Traffic Experience Triggers Debate

File photo of a traffic snarl on Bellary Road near Hebbal in Bengaluru ( ANI )

Bengaluru: A social media post by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan describing a frustrating commute across Bengaluru has once again drawn attention to the city's worsening traffic congestion, with thousands of residents sharing similar experiences and calling for urgent improvements in transport infrastructure and traffic management.

Taking to X, Gopalakrishnan revealed that a 31-kilometre journey took him nearly two-and-a-half hours, blaming not only heavy congestion but also poor road conditions and a lack of driving discipline.

He wrote, "31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline."

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering a flood of responses from commuters who said his experience reflected their daily reality on Bengaluru's roads.

One user described the city's traffic as a nightmare, saying, "My 28-km commute last week took three hours. We need to switch to remote work until roads, rules and enforcement improve."

The comment echoed a growing view among professionals that hybrid and remote working arrangements could help reduce congestion until infrastructure catches up with the city's rapid growth.

Another user urged influential industry leaders to play a more active role in pushing for better infrastructure.