ETV Bharat / state

'Influencer' Haji Salman Arrested By Ghaziabad Police Over Online Threats To BJP MLA

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad's Crime Branch along with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team has arrested 'influencer' Haji Salman from Rajasthan for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP Loni MLA Nandkishore Gurjar, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Rural) SN Tiwari said that Salman, who was absconding in the case, was nabbed by the team in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Tiwari said that Salman is a history-sheeter from the Loni police station area and faces over a dozen registered cases across Delhi and Ghaziabad.

“Further investigative proceedings against the arrested accused are being conducted by the Loni police station," he said.

According to the police, the case stems from a video uploaded by Salman on social media in which he made objectionable remarks against Gurjar and openly threatened to break his legs, crush them to pieces, and inflict fatal harm if they met in private.