'Influencer' Haji Salman Arrested By Ghaziabad Police Over Online Threats To BJP MLA
DCP (Rural) SN Tiwari said that Salman was arrested by the Crime Branch along with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team from Chittorgarh.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad's Crime Branch along with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team has arrested 'influencer' Haji Salman from Rajasthan for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP Loni MLA Nandkishore Gurjar, police said on Tuesday.
DCP (Rural) SN Tiwari said that Salman, who was absconding in the case, was nabbed by the team in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Tiwari said that Salman is a history-sheeter from the Loni police station area and faces over a dozen registered cases across Delhi and Ghaziabad.
“Further investigative proceedings against the arrested accused are being conducted by the Loni police station," he said.
According to the police, the case stems from a video uploaded by Salman on social media in which he made objectionable remarks against Gurjar and openly threatened to break his legs, crush them to pieces, and inflict fatal harm if they met in private.
A case was registered against Salman and around 50 of his supporters on September 2, 2026 at the Loni police station. The charges included attempted murder, criminal intimidation, robbery, the use of casteist slurs, and other serious offenses. Another case was registered at the Loni Border police station on September 4 after Gurjar's son, Lalit Gurjar lodged a complaint.
Police had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Salman on September 5.
MLA Gurjar has accused Salman of being involved in the Delhi riots. “Everyone saw him at Jantar Mantar, and here he is seen raping daughters, snatching chains, and looting earrings—can such a person be an influencer?,” Gurjar told the media on September 2.
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