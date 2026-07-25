Inflow Into Almatti, Narayanpur Dams Goes Up In Karnataka, Over 67,000 Cusecs Water Released Into Krishna River
The increased inflow and release of water into the Krishna river has given farmers new hope as the reservoir was almost empty.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Raichur: The incessant rain in South Maharashtra has forced Karnataka authorities to release thousands of cusecs of water into the Krishna river due to increased inflow into the Narayanpur reservoir in Surapura taluk, Yadgiri district, Karnataka.
The inflow into the Narayanpur reservoir touched 67,000 cusecs in the past 24 hours, prompting dam authorities to release 37,000 cusecs of water into Krishna. The authorities have alerted residents along the riverbanks in Raichur district to be vigilant and move to safer places if they see water levels rise.
The inflow into Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs built across the Krishna River has increased significantly in the past 24 hours owing to incessant rain in the catchment areas especially in South Maharashtra. However, increased inflow and release of water into the Krishna river has given farmers new hope as the reservoir was almost empty.
The water levels in other reservoirs are also seeing a significant increase over the past few days due to good rains in Malnad and coastal regions. According to the latest data released by the Karnataka State Water Resources Department, 24 tmc ft of water flowed into the state's reservoirs in the past four days, increasing the total water storage from 358 tmc ft to 383.2 tmc ft against a total capacity of 895 tmc ft.
However, the situation still remains grim, as the current total storage is almost 40% less than the storage on July 21 last year.
With good rains in the Malnad region, the water levels at Harangi and Vanivilas dams have increased to 78%.
The Vanivilas reservoir holds 23.59 tmcft and Harangi holds 6.6 tmcft of water. Similarly, Linganamakki is only 23% full while KRS reservoir across the Cauvery is 35% full.
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