ETV Bharat / state

Inflow Into Almatti, Narayanpur Dams Goes Up In Karnataka, Over 67,000 Cusecs Water Released Into Krishna River

The authorities have alerted residents along the riverbanks in Raichur district to be vigilant and move to safer places if they see water levels rise ( ETV Bharat )

Raichur: The incessant rain in South Maharashtra has forced Karnataka authorities to release thousands of cusecs of water into the Krishna river due to increased inflow into the Narayanpur reservoir in Surapura taluk, Yadgiri district, Karnataka.

The inflow into the Narayanpur reservoir touched 67,000 cusecs in the past 24 hours, prompting dam authorities to release 37,000 cusecs of water into Krishna. The authorities have alerted residents along the riverbanks in Raichur district to be vigilant and move to safer places if they see water levels rise.

The inflow into Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs built across the Krishna River has increased significantly in the past 24 hours owing to incessant rain in the catchment areas especially in South Maharashtra. However, increased inflow and release of water into the Krishna river has given farmers new hope as the reservoir was almost empty.

The water levels in other reservoirs are also seeing a significant increase over the past few days due to good rains in Malnad and coastal regions. According to the latest data released by the Karnataka State Water Resources Department, 24 tmc ft of water flowed into the state's reservoirs in the past four days, increasing the total water storage from 358 tmc ft to 383.2 tmc ft against a total capacity of 895 tmc ft.