ETV Bharat / state

Inflow Into Karnataka’s Cauvery Reservoirs Touches 36,000 Cusecs, Likely To Ease Tension Between Karnataka And TN

Bengaluru: Owing to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu district and Kerala, the inflow into Karnataka's four reservoirs across the Cauvery river significantly rose to 36,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The increased inflow is likely to ease the tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of the Cauvery river water and should also not pose any difficulty in implementing the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 3,500 cusecs per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the inflow into these reservoirs touched 36,293 cusecs at 12.33 pm on Saturday, which is 15,000 cusecs more than the 21,444 cusecs recorded on July 31.

Consequently, the water storage across these reservoirs also saw a significant increase, rising from 66.98 TMC on Friday to 69.9 TMC on Saturday. With the weather forecast suggesting heavy rains for another two-three days the inflow is expected to increase further.

The Harangi reservoir in Hassan district is almost full. The storage in the reservoir touched 8.1 TMC against its full capacity of 8.5 TMC. The Kabini reservoir is just 2.5 TMC short from brimming. It has 17.09 TMC of water as against its full capacity of 19.52 TMC.