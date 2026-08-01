Inflow Into Karnataka’s Cauvery Reservoirs Touches 36,000 Cusecs, Likely To Ease Tension Between Karnataka And TN
A tense situation prevailed in the Old-Mysuru region with farmers protesting CWMA’s direction to release 4.56 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in 15 days.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Owing to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu district and Kerala, the inflow into Karnataka's four reservoirs across the Cauvery river significantly rose to 36,000 cusecs on Saturday.
The increased inflow is likely to ease the tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of the Cauvery river water and should also not pose any difficulty in implementing the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 3,500 cusecs per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the inflow into these reservoirs touched 36,293 cusecs at 12.33 pm on Saturday, which is 15,000 cusecs more than the 21,444 cusecs recorded on July 31.
Consequently, the water storage across these reservoirs also saw a significant increase, rising from 66.98 TMC on Friday to 69.9 TMC on Saturday. With the weather forecast suggesting heavy rains for another two-three days the inflow is expected to increase further.
The Harangi reservoir in Hassan district is almost full. The storage in the reservoir touched 8.1 TMC against its full capacity of 8.5 TMC. The Kabini reservoir is just 2.5 TMC short from brimming. It has 17.09 TMC of water as against its full capacity of 19.52 TMC.
With 38 per cent full, the KRS Dam, the biggest among the four, holds the lowest water storage. Currently the dam has 18.73 TMC of water and it requires another 40 TMC to be full. However, the inflow into the reservoir has increased significantly from 7,058 cusecs on Friday to 13,522 cusecs on Saturday, kicking up hopes of improvement in its storage.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appeared relieved as he expressed his happiness over the increased inflow into the Cauvery reservoirs. "Good news is coming our way. The inflow into Cauvery reservoirs has touched almost 40,000 cusecs. I am getting information every hour," he said in Mysuru.
He also appealed to farmers and pro-Kannada activists to withdraw their protests and bandh call against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. "Nature does not belong to anyone. I have received reports that one dam (Harangi) will be full in another hour. If we try to hold back water, all of us could be washed away," he said.
Shivakumar has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to elicit the activists' views on the CWMA directive.
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