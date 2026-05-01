ETV Bharat / state

Inflation Ripple Effect: Bengaluru Braces For Costlier Dining As LPG Prices Surge 70% In Two Months

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to witness another round of increase in food prices as the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has surged sharply over the past two months, putting pressure on hotels, restaurants and small eateries.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the city has risen to ₹3,152 as of May 1, after a steep hike of ₹993. This marks the highest ever price in Bengaluru. On March 1, the cylinder cost was ₹1,844, which increased to ₹2,162 on April 1. Overall, businesses are now paying ₹1,308 more per cylinder, reflecting a rise of over 70 per cent within just 60 days. The period also saw multiple price hikes and the withdrawal of a ₹150 discount.

The sector has also been dealing with supply constraints. PC Rao, President, Bengaluru Hotels Association, noted that LPG availability had dropped to around 60 per cent in recent weeks, forcing businesses to find alternatives and manage operations under pressure. At one point, cylinders were reportedly sold in the black market for over ₹5,000.

The impact is expected to be felt beyond large restaurants. Speaking to ETV Bharat, GK Shetty, President of the Karnataka Hotels Association, said small eateries, tea stalls and street vendors are among the worst affected.

"When the cost of a single cylinder rises so sharply, it creates a ripple effect that touches everything from a cup of coffee to input materials like aluminum and cutlery," he said, pointing out that many small businesses operate on thin margins.