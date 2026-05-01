Inflation Ripple Effect: Bengaluru Braces For Costlier Dining As LPG Prices Surge 70% In Two Months
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Bengaluru has risen to ₹3,152 as of May 1, after a hike of ₹993.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to witness another round of increase in food prices as the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has surged sharply over the past two months, putting pressure on hotels, restaurants and small eateries.
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the city has risen to ₹3,152 as of May 1, after a steep hike of ₹993. This marks the highest ever price in Bengaluru. On March 1, the cylinder cost was ₹1,844, which increased to ₹2,162 on April 1. Overall, businesses are now paying ₹1,308 more per cylinder, reflecting a rise of over 70 per cent within just 60 days. The period also saw multiple price hikes and the withdrawal of a ₹150 discount.
The sector has also been dealing with supply constraints. PC Rao, President, Bengaluru Hotels Association, noted that LPG availability had dropped to around 60 per cent in recent weeks, forcing businesses to find alternatives and manage operations under pressure. At one point, cylinders were reportedly sold in the black market for over ₹5,000.
The impact is expected to be felt beyond large restaurants. Speaking to ETV Bharat, GK Shetty, President of the Karnataka Hotels Association, said small eateries, tea stalls and street vendors are among the worst affected.
"When the cost of a single cylinder rises so sharply, it creates a ripple effect that touches everything from a cup of coffee to input materials like aluminum and cutlery," he said, pointing out that many small businesses operate on thin margins.
Hotel owners say the increase is too steep to absorb. Rao added, "A price hike in all food items in restaurants and eateries is inevitable." He added that hotels had already raised prices in April due to supply shortages and rising costs.
"Now, a hike of ₹993 is too huge not to pass on to customers. We have left it to the discretion of each hotelier to decide on the quantum of hike," he said.
Hoteliers have also raised concerns over taxation. Commercial LPG attracts 18 per cent GST, compared to 5 per cent for domestic cylinders. Rao said, "We are paying ₹568 as GST. If it is reduced to 5 per cent, we will save around ₹400 per cylinder. This relief is necessary at a time when prices are at unprecedented levels."
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticised the hike, saying the burden would ultimately fall on consumers. "This price hike in commercial cylinders will be passed on to the public, who are already facing rising prices of essential commodities," he said.
Industry bodies are now planning to approach both state and central governments, seeking tax relief and intervention. With fuel costs continuing to rise, eating out in Bengaluru is likely to become more expensive in the coming days.