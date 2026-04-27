ETV Bharat / state

Infidelity Suspicion: Man Axes Mother, Son To Death While Attacking Wife; Killed By Brother In Retaliation

Sabarkantha: A case of suspected infidelity among a couple culminated into a tragedy in which three people from the same family were killed, the killer among them in Khedbrahma taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

In the incident, Shravan Gamar, due to deeply rooted suspicions that his wife was involved in an illicit relationship, had attacked her with an axe while arguing with her. At that time, Gamar’s mother and son tried to help them settle the quarrel. But Gamar, losing patience with his mother and son, attacked them too and murdered them immediately. Due to guilt, Shravan took the axe again to end his own life by hitting his head with the sharp-edged object.

Hearing a loud noise, his brother, Govind Gamar, and an aunt arrived there only to find their dead bodies. Govind got infuriated and hit Shravan with wooden sticks, killing him instantly.