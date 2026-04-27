Infidelity Suspicion: Man Axes Mother, Son To Death While Attacking Wife; Killed By Brother In Retaliation
The family massacre, followed by retaliation, has sent shockwaves through the area.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Sabarkantha: A case of suspected infidelity among a couple culminated into a tragedy in which three people from the same family were killed, the killer among them in Khedbrahma taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.
In the incident, Shravan Gamar, due to deeply rooted suspicions that his wife was involved in an illicit relationship, had attacked her with an axe while arguing with her. At that time, Gamar’s mother and son tried to help them settle the quarrel. But Gamar, losing patience with his mother and son, attacked them too and murdered them immediately. Due to guilt, Shravan took the axe again to end his own life by hitting his head with the sharp-edged object.
Hearing a loud noise, his brother, Govind Gamar, and an aunt arrived there only to find their dead bodies. Govind got infuriated and hit Shravan with wooden sticks, killing him instantly.
The police have arrested Govind while the aunt has been taken into custody and subjected to interrogation. The wife, who was critically injured during the incident, was admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital from Himmatnagar, where she is in critical condition.
"Initial inquiry showed that the motive behind such a tragic incident was primarily domestic disputes and suspicious attitude toward each other," Sabarkantha District Police Superintendent Parthraj Singh Gohil was quoted as saying.
Teams from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), Dog Squad, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were immediately rushed to the scene by the authorities. The family massacre, followed by retaliation, has sent shockwaves through the area.
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