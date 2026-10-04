ETV Bharat / state

Day-old Infant Strangled To Death In Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Police Suspect Family's Role

Ashoknagar: In a shocking incident, a day-old infant was murdered by strangulation inside the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Ashoknagar District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The post-mortem report has confirmed homicide, and police suspect that someone from the child's family could be involved in the heinous act.

The post-mortem report mentioned that ligature marks were found on her neck and blood was oozing from her mouth, which clearly points towards strangulation.

Prima facie, the police suspect the involvement of the newborn's family members in the murder and are investigating the matter from that angle. The infant was the family's third daughter and it is suspected that the baby was killed because a girl child was born again in the family.

Bhavna, wife of Kedar Vishwakarma from Sakarra village, gave birth to the baby girl on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The infant was admitted to the district hospital's SNCU ward where she passed away.

Later, a post-mortem examination of the newborn indicated that the death was caused by strangulation. The infant's mother and paternal grandmother, Rajanbai, were present at the hospital at the time of her death.