Day-old Infant Strangled To Death In Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Police Suspect Family's Role
Confirming homicide, the post-mortem report says that ligature marks were found on her neck and blood was oozing from her mouth.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Ashoknagar: In a shocking incident, a day-old infant was murdered by strangulation inside the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Ashoknagar District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The post-mortem report has confirmed homicide, and police suspect that someone from the child's family could be involved in the heinous act.
The post-mortem report mentioned that ligature marks were found on her neck and blood was oozing from her mouth, which clearly points towards strangulation.
Prima facie, the police suspect the involvement of the newborn's family members in the murder and are investigating the matter from that angle. The infant was the family's third daughter and it is suspected that the baby was killed because a girl child was born again in the family.
Bhavna, wife of Kedar Vishwakarma from Sakarra village, gave birth to the baby girl on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The infant was admitted to the district hospital's SNCU ward where she passed away.
Later, a post-mortem examination of the newborn indicated that the death was caused by strangulation. The infant's mother and paternal grandmother, Rajanbai, were present at the hospital at the time of her death.
According to sources, on the day of her death, the grandmother had taken the baby away for feeding. Later in the afternoon, when the mother checked on the infant, she saw blood oozing from the baby's mouth. By the time doctors examined the child after being alerted, it was too late as the newborn had already passed away. The baby's father was out of station when the incident happened.
Dr BL Tagore, Civil Surgeon at the District Hospital, stated, "Apart from the mother and grandmother, no other family members were permitted to enter the SNCU ward. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the ward. However, an investigation into the entire episode has been initiated by police.
Upon learning of the incident, a team from Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene and began their inquiry. Although there are no CCTV cameras inside the SNCU ward, investigators are piecing together the details by examining CCTV footage from other locations. Police said that they expect to unravel the case within the next few days.
Ravi Pratap Singh, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said, "An investigation has been launched following the report of the incident. We are analysing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the murder."
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