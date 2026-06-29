ETV Bharat / state

Infant Loses Eyesight After Treatment At Banda Hospital In Sagar; Probe Launched

Sagar: In a shocking case, an infant allegedly lost eyesight following treatment at the Banda Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The aggrieved father, Indraraj Vishwakarma of Bhusa Kamalpur village, has filed a complaint at the Banda police station, accusing the hospital staff of negligence.

It has been learnt that Vishwakarma took his 19-month-old son, Vinay, to the hospital on Monday and consulted with a doctor at the OPD. "After examining Vinay, the doctor prescribed eye drops, paracetamol syrup, an injection, and other medicines. After administering the medication, I stayed at the hospital for about four hours, but there was no improvement in his condition. Instead, Vinay's health started deteriorating due to the effects of the medicines," he added.

When Vinay was referred to the district hospital, the doctors advised his father to take him to a more advanced facility. "Consequently, I took my son to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors said Vinay lost his eyesight due to improper treatment."