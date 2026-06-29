Infant Loses Eyesight After Treatment At Banda Hospital In Sagar; Probe Launched
The father of the infant said Vinay's health started deteriorating after administering the medication, blaming improper treatment at the OPD. CMOH has constituted a panel.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Sagar: In a shocking case, an infant allegedly lost eyesight following treatment at the Banda Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The aggrieved father, Indraraj Vishwakarma of Bhusa Kamalpur village, has filed a complaint at the Banda police station, accusing the hospital staff of negligence.
It has been learnt that Vishwakarma took his 19-month-old son, Vinay, to the hospital on Monday and consulted with a doctor at the OPD. "After examining Vinay, the doctor prescribed eye drops, paracetamol syrup, an injection, and other medicines. After administering the medication, I stayed at the hospital for about four hours, but there was no improvement in his condition. Instead, Vinay's health started deteriorating due to the effects of the medicines," he added.
When Vinay was referred to the district hospital, the doctors advised his father to take him to a more advanced facility. "Consequently, I took my son to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors said Vinay lost his eyesight due to improper treatment."
He mentioned in the complaint that the concerned doctor at Banda Civil Hospital committed serious medical negligence during the treatment of Vinay, resulting in the loss of his eyesight. Although he did not mention the doctor's name in the complaint, he said he would be able to identify him and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.
Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation.
Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) GP Rai said a team has been formed under Dr Aditi, a surgeon of Indira Gandhi Eye Hospital, to probe the matter. "The team will visit Banda to meet the victim and gather information from the doctor who treated the infant, as well as the BMO. Following the investigation, a report will be submitted to me with recommendations for further action," he added.
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