ETV Bharat / state

Infant Goes Missing From Delhi Hospital, Kidnapping Case Registered

Screengrab from CCTV footage before alleged kidnapping shows the abductor (face covered) walking with the mother and the now abducted child. ( Special arrangement )

New Delhi: A seven-month-old infant was allegedly abducted by an unidentified woman from Delhi's GTB Hospital on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by the child's mother, the police have registered a case of kidnapping and initiated an investigation.

The police are currently scouring the hospital's CCTV footage and conducting raids in search of the woman who fled with the child.

Police said the 23-year-old mother of the infant, who is a resident of Seelampur, became acquainted with an unidentified woman about a week ago. This woman began meeting the child's mother regularly and, over time, gradually won her trust.

According to the child's mother, the woman claimed to work at a dispensary. On Saturday, the two women arrived at GTB Hospital together. During their visit, the child's mother went inside the hospital to obtain a medical registration slip, leaving her seven-month-old son with the other woman for a short while. A few minutes later, when the child's mother returned, both the woman and her son were missing from the spot.