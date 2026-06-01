Infant Goes Missing From Delhi Hospital, Kidnapping Case Registered
Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the abductor and rescue the child unharmed.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A seven-month-old infant was allegedly abducted by an unidentified woman from Delhi's GTB Hospital on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by the child's mother, the police have registered a case of kidnapping and initiated an investigation.
The police are currently scouring the hospital's CCTV footage and conducting raids in search of the woman who fled with the child.
Police said the 23-year-old mother of the infant, who is a resident of Seelampur, became acquainted with an unidentified woman about a week ago. This woman began meeting the child's mother regularly and, over time, gradually won her trust.
According to the child's mother, the woman claimed to work at a dispensary. On Saturday, the two women arrived at GTB Hospital together. During their visit, the child's mother went inside the hospital to obtain a medical registration slip, leaving her seven-month-old son with the other woman for a short while. A few minutes later, when the child's mother returned, both the woman and her son were missing from the spot.
Despite an extensive search, no trace of the child could be found. Following this, chaos ensued within the hospital premises, and the police were alerted. Upon reaching the scene, the police questioned the child's mother and began analysing the footage from the cameras installed throughout the hospital.
The incident has also raised serious questions regarding the hospital's security arrangements. The disappearance of a seven-month-old infant in broad daylight from a hospital, where hundreds of cameras and numerous security guards are deployed, has become a matter of grave concern. DCP (Shahdara) R.P. Meena stated that a case of kidnapping has been registered, and special teams have been deployed to search for the child and the accused woman. Authorities have expressed confidence that both will be found soon.
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