ETV Bharat / state

Infant Dies After Swallowing Hibiscus Flower In Mysuru

Mysuru: A 6.5-month-old baby boy died of breathing problems after swallowing a hibiscus flower in Doddahejjur in Hunsur taluk of Karnataka's Mysuru, police said on Monday. The deceased, Chinmay Gowda, was the second son of Sudarshan and Navya Gowda.

Police said that while playing with his older brother on Sunday, Chinmay took off a part of the hibiscus flower that was kept for the daily pooja and mistakenly put it in his mouth. When his older brother noticed this, he tried to pull out the flower. But by the time it was swallowed and got stuck in his lungs. Due to this, the child developed severe breathing problems.