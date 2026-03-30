Infant Dies After Swallowing Hibiscus Flower In Mysuru
Chinmay Gowda was playing with his elder brother when the incident happened. He developed a breathing problem and was rushed to a primary health centre.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Mysuru: A 6.5-month-old baby boy died of breathing problems after swallowing a hibiscus flower in Doddahejjur in Hunsur taluk of Karnataka's Mysuru, police said on Monday. The deceased, Chinmay Gowda, was the second son of Sudarshan and Navya Gowda.
Police said that while playing with his older brother on Sunday, Chinmay took off a part of the hibiscus flower that was kept for the daily pooja and mistakenly put it in his mouth. When his older brother noticed this, he tried to pull out the flower. But by the time it was swallowed and got stuck in his lungs. Due to this, the child developed severe breathing problems.
The parents started panicking and rushed him to the hospital in Hanagode for primary treatment. Since his condition was serious, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment. However, he died without responding to any treatment there.
Mahadev, a resident of Doddahejjur, told ETV Bharat, "Soon after swallowing the flower, the infant started gasping for breath. His parents rushed him to the primary health centre. As they realised that the treatment would be difficult there, the baby was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mysuru. However, after learning that the child had died, the entire village is shocked. Parents should always be very careful about young children."
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