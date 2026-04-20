ETV Bharat / state

Infant Dies, 2 Women Rescued, After Slipping From Log Bridge Into Chenab In J&K's Kishtwar

Rescuers on wooden logs that villagers use as makeshift bridge to cross the river. ( ETV Bharat )

Kishtwar: A five-month-old infant drowned, while his mother and aunt were rescued after they slipped into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

The trio was attempting to cross the river using makeshift wooden logs in the Mughal Maidan area when they lost balance and were swept away by the current.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the two women after strenuous efforts, while the infant drowned and his body was later retrieved downstream.

The incident sparked protests, with residents accusing the administration of failing to restore a vital bridge that was washed away in flash floods in September last year.

The protesters blocked the road and raised slogans, demanding immediate compensation for the bereaved family and urgent construction of a permanent bridge. The protesters blocked the National Highway and demanded the immediate construction of a permanent bridge.