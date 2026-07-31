ETV Bharat / state

Infant Death In Madhya Pradesh: 'Distressed Mother' Arrested For Drowning 4-Day-Old Daughter

Sidhi: A four-day-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old mother, who drowned her inside a water drum in Bhelki village under Churhat police station jurisdiction in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused woman, named Sonu Patel, the wife of Pankaj Patel, was taken into custody after the probe into the death of the baby. According to police, Sonu gave birth to a normal baby girl at the Community Health Centre, Churhat, on July 26. Both she and the child were discharged from the hospital on the morning of July 28 after the doctors declared them fit.

The incident took place on the morning of July 30. The family members claimed that the baby was found missing from the house around 11:30 am. The infant was found drowned in a blue coloured water filled drum in the courtyard.

The child was promptly reported to 'Dial 112' emergency services, and rushed to Churhat Community Health Centre, where doctors declared the baby dead upon admission.

On being informed about this unnatural death, the police initiated an inquiry and started extensive questioning of the family and the mother.