Infant Death In Madhya Pradesh: 'Distressed Mother' Arrested For Drowning 4-Day-Old Daughter
The infant was found drowned in a blue coloured water filled drum in the courtyard.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Sidhi: A four-day-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old mother, who drowned her inside a water drum in Bhelki village under Churhat police station jurisdiction in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.
The accused woman, named Sonu Patel, the wife of Pankaj Patel, was taken into custody after the probe into the death of the baby. According to police, Sonu gave birth to a normal baby girl at the Community Health Centre, Churhat, on July 26. Both she and the child were discharged from the hospital on the morning of July 28 after the doctors declared them fit.
The incident took place on the morning of July 30. The family members claimed that the baby was found missing from the house around 11:30 am. The infant was found drowned in a blue coloured water filled drum in the courtyard.
The child was promptly reported to 'Dial 112' emergency services, and rushed to Churhat Community Health Centre, where doctors declared the baby dead upon admission.
On being informed about this unnatural death, the police initiated an inquiry and started extensive questioning of the family and the mother.
The police conducted extensive questioning of the family members as well as the newborn's mother. They sought to understand how a four-day-old infant ended up inside the water-filled drum. The police examined the circumstances at the scene and investigated all other aspects of the case.
Rita Tripathi, station in-charge of Churhat, said, "The mother of the newborn girl has been arrested in connection with the infant's suspicious death. The investigation revealed that the newborn died after being submerged in a water-filled drum. The post-mortem report also cited asphyxia due to drowning as the cause of death."
According to Tripathi, the initial investigation suggests that the mother was mentally stressed and anxious about taking care of the baby after the delivery and hence put the baby into the drum.
Drowning was also confirmed to be the cause of death according to the post-mortem examination, as stated by the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Ashok Khare. Legal actions have now been taken against the mother.