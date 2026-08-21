ETV Bharat / state

Infant 'Bought' For Rs 1 Lakh, Couple Among Three Arrested In Asansol

Asansol: The Asansol-Durgapur Police have arrested three persons, including a couple, who allegedly bought a two-month-old child for Rs one lakh. The infant has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Paschim Bardhaman, police said.

According to police, the action was taken based on an email complaint they had received. The couple initially claimed to be the child's parents but numerous inconsistencies surfaced in their statements during the prolonged interrogation, revealing they had alleged bought the infant from a private nursing home in Suri in Birbhum.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody following an order from the Asansol Court and are being interrogated.

Dhruba Das, DCP (Central) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said the authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, including the identity of the infant's biological parents, the role of the nursing home and whether any other individuals are involved. "Interrogations will clarify whether a child selling racket is behind this incident," Das said.