TGIIC Plans Four Sector-Specific Industrial Parks Around Hyderabad Under BHAVYA Scheme
Thimmapur park will have semiconductor companies while Madaram and Dandumalkapur parks will have engineering machinery and IT-hardware companies respectively, TGIIC officials said.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has finalised strategic locations, 30 to 40 km away from Hyderabad with transport connectivity and other facilities, for setting up four new industrial parks under the first phase of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) scheme.
TGIIC officials have decided to dedicate each park to a particular industry, namely semiconductor, engineering machinery, IT and hardware.
The proposed sites of the new parks are Thimmapur in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district, Eliminedu in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Madaram in Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal district, and Dandumalkapur villages in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.
While Thimmapur and Madaram villages are close to the Outer Ring Road, Eliminedu is six to seven kilometres away from Bharat Future City. Some industries are already operating in Dandumalkapur, which is on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.
Thus, TGIIC officials have formulated a plan to allocate Chakachaka plots to industrialists and multinational companies that are coming forward to set up industries in the newly established industrial parks.
Plans are also afoot to have companies of a particular industry at one park. Since Thimmapur is close to Bharat Future City and Maheshwaram Industrial Estate, a master plan has been prepared to establish semiconductor-based industries here. Industries related to engineering machinery and equipment will be set up in Dandumalkapura and those related to IT and hardware sectors will be given priority in Madaram, TGIIC officials said.
According to officials, the BHAVYA scheme is being implemented by the Central government to generate employment opportunities in the outskirts of metro cities. The scheme aims to establish 100 industrial parks across the country with each park spanning across an area of 100 to 1000 acres.
The Centre will provide Rs one crore per acre as an equity contribution while state governments will provide state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure and facilities in the industrial parks. Later, land will be allotted for setting up industries to aspiring entrepreneurs and multinational companies
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