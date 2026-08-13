ETV Bharat / state

TGIIC Plans Four Sector-Specific Industrial Parks Around Hyderabad Under BHAVYA Scheme

Four industrial parks are being set up in Telangana under BHAVYA Scheme ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has finalised strategic locations, 30 to 40 km away from Hyderabad with transport connectivity and other facilities, for setting up four new industrial parks under the first phase of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) scheme.

TGIIC officials have decided to dedicate each park to a particular industry, namely semiconductor, engineering machinery, IT and hardware.

The proposed sites of the new parks are Thimmapur in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district, Eliminedu in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Madaram in Ghatkesar mandal of Medchal district, and Dandumalkapur villages in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

While Thimmapur and Madaram villages are close to the Outer Ring Road, Eliminedu is six to seven kilometres away from Bharat Future City. Some industries are already operating in Dandumalkapur, which is on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.