ETV Bharat / state

Industrial Bodies In Haryana's Panipat Threaten Indefinite Strike After CPCB's Closure Notices To 72 Units

Panipat: Industrial bodies in Haryana's Panipat have threatened indefinite strike against the recent closure notices by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to 72 industrial units and orders to seal the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) plant.

Various industrial organizations, including the Panipat Dyers Association have begun preparations to stage protests, including the display of black flags and a march towards Delhi after Diwali in protest. They said that despite spending lakhs of rupees on pollution control measures, action was being taken against them based on technical glitches within the online monitoring system.

Bhim Rana, President of the Haryana Environment Management Society stated that handloom and textiles are the primary industries in Panipat. He said that there are a large number of small-scale industrial units in the district with limited resources.

Rana claimed that to comply with pollution control standards, many units have spent up to Rs 40 lakh to install equipment and Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

“Despite this, they are receiving closure notices. The industrialists installed these systems through vendors authorized by the CPCB. It is unfair to hold the industries solely responsible for technical issues such as server congestion or data transmission failures,” he said.

The industrial owner called for an impartial investigation into these technical glitches and action against the vendors whose systems are consistently malfunctioning.

Rana further demanded that units whose monitoring systems are not yet fully operational should be granted additional time. He said that installing expensive equipment places a significant financial burden on small-scale industries.

“Therefore, the government should consider providing technical and financial assistance. It is essential to distinguish between technical glitches in the monitoring systems and actual instances of pollution violations, ensuring that businesses are not forced to shut down due to technical issues."

Nitin Arora, President of the Panipat Dyers Association said that the dyeing industry is a critical link in the textile business while criticising the CPCB's closure notices.

“These units have invested heavily in installing necessary equipment, such as filters, bag filters, and generators. Despite this, closure notices are issued even when there are minor, temporary issues with Internet connectivity or server performance”.