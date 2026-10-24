Industrial Bodies In Haryana's Panipat Threaten Indefinite Strike After CPCB's Closure Notices To 72 Units
The unit owners said that the CPCB's action came despite them spending lakhs on pollution control measures, reports Rakesh Bhayana.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Panipat: Industrial bodies in Haryana's Panipat have threatened indefinite strike against the recent closure notices by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to 72 industrial units and orders to seal the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) plant.
Various industrial organizations, including the Panipat Dyers Association have begun preparations to stage protests, including the display of black flags and a march towards Delhi after Diwali in protest. They said that despite spending lakhs of rupees on pollution control measures, action was being taken against them based on technical glitches within the online monitoring system.
Bhim Rana, President of the Haryana Environment Management Society stated that handloom and textiles are the primary industries in Panipat. He said that there are a large number of small-scale industrial units in the district with limited resources.
Rana claimed that to comply with pollution control standards, many units have spent up to Rs 40 lakh to install equipment and Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).
“Despite this, they are receiving closure notices. The industrialists installed these systems through vendors authorized by the CPCB. It is unfair to hold the industries solely responsible for technical issues such as server congestion or data transmission failures,” he said.
The industrial owner called for an impartial investigation into these technical glitches and action against the vendors whose systems are consistently malfunctioning.
Rana further demanded that units whose monitoring systems are not yet fully operational should be granted additional time. He said that installing expensive equipment places a significant financial burden on small-scale industries.
“Therefore, the government should consider providing technical and financial assistance. It is essential to distinguish between technical glitches in the monitoring systems and actual instances of pollution violations, ensuring that businesses are not forced to shut down due to technical issues."
Nitin Arora, President of the Panipat Dyers Association said that the dyeing industry is a critical link in the textile business while criticising the CPCB's closure notices.
“These units have invested heavily in installing necessary equipment, such as filters, bag filters, and generators. Despite this, closure notices are issued even when there are minor, temporary issues with Internet connectivity or server performance”.
Arora said that the closure of dyeing units would not be limited to the unit owners alone adding it would disrupt the supply of finished goods and hinder the fulfillment of export orders.
“Furthermore, any disruption in the operation of dyeing units could also affect businesses involved in other stages of the textile production process."
Arora said that once a unit is sealed, it can take months to resume operations. Even after environmental compensation is paid, delays in the unsealing process severely impact business, he said.
“When production halts, the movement of finished goods and timely delivery to customers become difficult. If these issues faced by industrialists are not resolved, an indefinite strike may be initiated after Diwali. Plans are also underway to stage protests, including displaying black flags and organizing a march to Delhi. However, the final schedule for these strikes and demonstrations has not yet been announced."
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Harish Kumar Vashishth stated that “strict directives have been issued regarding pollution control”. He said that action has been taken to shut down certain industrial units, and reports have been received concerning orders to seal the NFL (National Fertilizers Limited) facility.
He noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has mandated that continuous air monitoring equipment must remain operational.
Kumar said notices have been issued to units where such equipment was found to be non-functional. All industrial units are required to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CPCB, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ensure the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains under control and the public has access to clean air, he said.
Regarding further action concerning NFL and other industrial units, he said that subsequent steps will be taken accordingly.
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