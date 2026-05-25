ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Crisis: Residents Protest Outside MLA's House Over Shortage; Mayor Assures New Tank

Water tank in Indore. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: Faced with a critical scarcity of water in scorching temperatures, hundreds of citizens of Ward Number 26 organised a march and protested outside the house of their local MLA Ramesh Mendola, here on Saturday. Organised by their local councillor, Lalbahadur Verma, the desperate citizens resorted to intense sloganeering to highlight the critical situation caused by the increase in population and the fall in groundwater levels. Leveling grave charges against the Municipal Corporation, Verma said that the civic body was deliberately stopping people from taking out water from nearby hydrants, making life difficult despite availability of tankers carrying water. He further stated that the Narmada pipeline water came only for 15 minutes in some parts of the town, while officials were insensitive to their complaints.