Indore Water Crisis: Residents Protest Outside MLA's House Over Shortage; Mayor Assures New Tank
Organised by their local councillor, Lalbahadur Verma, citizens resorted to intense sloganeering to highlight the critical situation.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
Indore: Faced with a critical scarcity of water in scorching temperatures, hundreds of citizens of Ward Number 26 organised a march and protested outside the house of their local MLA Ramesh Mendola, here on Saturday.
Organised by their local councillor, Lalbahadur Verma, the desperate citizens resorted to intense sloganeering to highlight the critical situation caused by the increase in population and the fall in groundwater levels.
Leveling grave charges against the Municipal Corporation, Verma said that the civic body was deliberately stopping people from taking out water from nearby hydrants, making life difficult despite availability of tankers carrying water. He further stated that the Narmada pipeline water came only for 15 minutes in some parts of the town, while officials were insensitive to their complaints.
Verma said, "We are not receiving an adequate supply of water from the Narmada pipeline. Consequently, water is being supplied for only about 15 minutes in several areas. Under these circumstances, we are compelled to rely on water tankers to meet the public's needs. However, if we are unable to even fill the tankers, how will the water reach the people?"
Post-protest, MLA Mendola ordered the officials to sort out the matter immediately. Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and a member of the council from the Water Works Department, Bablu Sharma, came to the site in order to appease the protesters.
The mayor declared that an additional water tank would be constructed for Ward No. 26 in particular as a result of the crisis. He explained that this situation had emerged because of the increasing population in the city and said that 27 new water tanks were being constructed throughout the city. As Verma confirmed later on, assurance was given by the MLA, mayor and additional commissioner regarding the matter after their peaceful meeting with Verma.