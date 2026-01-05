ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Tragedy: 20 New Diarrhoea Cases Detected; Official Suspended Over Reference To 'Ghanta' Row

Health officials from various districts collect water samples during an inspection of a drainage line amid the ongoing water contamination row in the Bhagirathpura area, in Indore on Friday, January 2, 2026. ( IANS )

Indore: As many as 142 patients are currently hospitalised, including 11 in ICUs, following an outbreak of diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore. On Sunday, 20 new patients were detected during screening of over 9,000 people in the Bhagirathpura area, the ground zero of infection, officials said.

Several teams from the state health department conducted examinations on 9,416 individuals from 2,354 households in Bhagirathpura, where 16 people have reportedly died due to contaminated water. According to officials, 398 patients had been admitted to hospitals so far following the outbreak, and 256 of them have been discharged after recovery.

The officials said that 142 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 11 admitted to ICUs, and the outbreak is under control now.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Haasani said a team from the National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI), Kolkata, has arrived in Indore to investigate the cause of infection and deaths.

He said experts from NIRBI are providing technical support to the health department to contain the outbreak. The administration has confirmed six deaths so far. Earlier, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had put the death toll at 10, whereas locals claimed that 16 persons, including a six-month-old child, died due to the diarrhoea outbreak.

Amid the health emergency, newly appointed Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that ensuring safe drinking water in the affected area is his top priority. Speaking to media, Kshitij Singhal said, "I joined just last night. We are looking into the matter and planning to resolve it. My focus is to visit the area. A team is working on this issue and is in constant touch with the district administration. Our priority is to ensure that we get quality water in this area."

On the other hand, Congress leaders and workers staged massive protests across Madhya Pradesh demanding resignation of senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over the usage of the word "ghanta" while responding to reporters' questions about the developments in Indore.

Vijayvargiya sparked a row on the night of December 31 when he responded with the expression “ghanta” to a question by reporters on camera when asked about the water contamination crisis. The Congress demanded a judicial inquiry and sacking of Vijayvargiya, who holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolios, since Bhagirathpura is part of his Indore-1 assembly constituency.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari threatened to launch an agitation on January 11 if the party's demands for rectification measures were not met. He demanded registration of a culpable homicide case against Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and civic officials concerned.