Indore Water Contamination: Rickshaw Driver, Sole Breadwinner Of Family, Dies

Municipal workers collect water samples for testing during the release of chlorine-treated water into the Narmada water supply pipeline as a preventive measure following reported diarrhoea cases in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, January 7, 2026. ( IANS )

Indore: A 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver has died in Indore, with his family blaming it on the outbreak of diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area. While local residents have claimed that the outbreak has claimed 25 lives so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the Indore bench of the High Court on January 15 mentioned seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old boy.

As the funeral procession of 50-year-old Hemant Gaikwad left his house in Bhagirathpura on Wednesday morning, the mourners struggled to console his mother, wife, and four daughters.

Hemant's younger brother, Sanjay, told PTI, "My brother died due to contaminated water. We lost him after just 15 days of illness. He breathed his last on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital."

He further said his elder brother used to drive an e-rickshaw and was the sole breadwinner for his family. Sanjay said his brother's family is financially weak and the state government should provide all possible assistance.