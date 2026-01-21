ETV Bharat / state

Water Contamination In Indore: HC Asks Administration To Preserve Original Records

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the administration to preserve the original records related to the contaminated drinking water crisis in Bhagirathpura area, including a pipeline tender and an investigation report of the State Pollution Control Board. A bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was on Tuesday hearing several public interest litigations over the deaths due to contaminated water in the area.

"It is directed that the Collector, Indore, and the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, shall ensure that the relevant records relating to the subject matter of the petition, including the record of the tender for laying a drinking water line in Bhagirathpura and the sample report, etc, are kept in safe custody," the HC said in its order.

The order came after the petitioners' lawyers expressed apprehension that the original documents might be tampered with. The HC also directed the state government to continue to comply with its interim orders of January 6 and submit another progress report.

The court had ordered the administration to provide free medical care to those suffering from diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura, provide safe drinking water to the people, prevent the use of contaminated water sources, strengthen drinking water testing and disinfection, upgrade water supply infrastructure, and implement a long-term water security plan.

The high court will hear the PILs next on January 27. It directed Madhya Pradesh chief secretary Anurag Jain to appear online on that date as well. Jain attended Tuesday's hearing and two previous hearings through video link.