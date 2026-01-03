ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Contamination Deaths: NGO Claims Authorities Ignored CAG Report

Family members mourn the death of a person who allegedly died after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore ( IANS )

Indore: A non-governmental organisation on Saturday claimed that the Indore water contamination deaths are the result of the authorities turning a blind eye to a 2019 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General. According to the NGO, the CAG report had made “serious revelations” about irregularities in the drinking water supply system in the country’s cleanest city.

Amulya Nidhi, convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Madhya Pradesh, said in a press release that the deaths were the outcome of "long-known systemic weaknesses".

Officials have said that six people have died and over 200 were hospitalised following a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in the city’s Bhagirathpura, which has a large population from low and middle-income groups. Citing the CAG report, Nidhi said 5.45 lakh cases of water-borne diseases were reported in Indore and Bhopal between 2013 and 2018, as 5.33 lakh households in Indore and 3.62 lakh households in Bhopal were not being supplied with potable drinking water.