Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Pressure After Compensation To 18 Families
Controversy erupts as Indore’s compensation list shows 18 deaths from contaminated water, double the official toll, raising questions over government transparency and political backlash.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Indore: A fresh controversy has erupted over the death toll in the contaminated water incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the release of the compensation list showing payments to the families of 18 deceased persons. This has also put the state government and district administration under pressure.
Last week, the officials confirmed only eight deaths due to contaminated water, but the new list suggests that the administration has already acknowledged 18 deaths linked to the incident by providing relief of Rs 2 lakh each, which has raised serious questions about alleged discrepancies in official figures.
The issue also invited sharp political reactions, with the opposition accusing the government of concealing the real number of fatalities. Moreover, the Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya distributed compensation cheques to some families without waiting for final reports, deepening the row.
Indore Collector Shivam Verma also clarified that relief funds have been provided to the families of 18 deceased persons so far, and the process is underway for three more cases.
“Anyone who has been named in media reports as being involved in the incident is currently being provided financial assistance. Death figures are based on postmortem reports,” he said.
The administration attributed the mismatch between compensation figures and officially confirmed deaths to “procedural issues."
“Only deaths confirmed through postmortem reports are being counted in the official toll, while assistance is being extended to affected families as an interim relief measure,” officials said.
The compensation list has also drawn judicial attention on Tuesday after a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, reprimanded the government over the varying death figures. The court also termed the approach by the state administration “insensitive”.
In response to the controversy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attempted to downplay it. “The loss of even a single life is deeply saddening for the government, so we don't delve too deeply into death figures. It's a different matter that the administration follows its own procedures, and generally only cases where a postmortem has been conducted are considered accurate,” he said.
Meanwhile, the opposition continues to demand a clear and transparent explanation of how compensation has been paid to families of 18 deceased, while the government officially acknowledges fewer deaths, keeping the focus firmly on the controversial compensation list.
Regarding compensation, Vijayvargiya said, “The victims are being provided with assistance as announced by the Honourable Chief Minister.”
Responding to Congress's allegations, he added, “When such a disaster strikes, everyone should pull together.”
On Wednesday, the Congress party alleged that faeces were found in the water supply in Bhagirathpura. Led by the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, the Congress party claimed to have conducted its own water audit.
During the audit, Singhar said, "The water supplied to Bhagirathpura and surrounding areas contains bacteria found in human faeces. If such water continues to be supplied to the city, many people could lose their lives. The report received from the medical college clearly states that the patients are suffering from bacteria like Shigella and E. coli, which are found in human faeces and urine. Furthermore, the samples also confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholera, which causes cholera."
The State Surveillance Team, which arrived in Bhagirathpura, the affected area of Indore, has also presented its report.
"Various types of water were being supplied in Bhagirathpura, which suddenly became the cause of a widespread disease. Infectious bacteria have been detected in the water, and immediate steps have been taken to prevent them. The water supply to the area has been stopped, and clean water is being supplied, which has reduced the infection rate," Surveillance Officer Dr Ashwin Bhagwat told the media.
"The bacteria found had an incubation period of 5 to 7 days. Teams from ICMR Kolkata and the National Institute for Disease Surveillance also conducted sampling with us. As a precaution, all borewells in the area will be chlorinated," he said
