ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Pressure After Compensation To 18 Families

Indore: A fresh controversy has erupted over the death toll in the contaminated water incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the release of the compensation list showing payments to the families of 18 deceased persons. This has also put the state government and district administration under pressure.

Last week, the officials confirmed only eight deaths due to contaminated water, but the new list suggests that the administration has already acknowledged 18 deaths linked to the incident by providing relief of Rs 2 lakh each, which has raised serious questions about alleged discrepancies in official figures.

The issue also invited sharp political reactions, with the opposition accusing the government of concealing the real number of fatalities. Moreover, the Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya distributed compensation cheques to some families without waiting for final reports, deepening the row.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma also clarified that relief funds have been provided to the families of 18 deceased persons so far, and the process is underway for three more cases.

“Anyone who has been named in media reports as being involved in the incident is currently being provided financial assistance. Death figures are based on postmortem reports,” he said.

A compensation list (ETV Bharat)

The administration attributed the mismatch between compensation figures and officially confirmed deaths to “procedural issues."

“Only deaths confirmed through postmortem reports are being counted in the official toll, while assistance is being extended to affected families as an interim relief measure,” officials said.

The compensation list has also drawn judicial attention on Tuesday after a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, reprimanded the government over the varying death figures. The court also termed the approach by the state administration “insensitive”.