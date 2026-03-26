Indore Village That Once Sustained By Selling Water Starts Witnessing Depleting Water Table
Over the last decade, around 300 households in Niranjanpur have sustained themselves by selling water
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Indore: For the residents of Niranjanpur village of Indore, water has been a life-saving elixir in a literal sense. Besides being an essential commodity for consumption, it has also sustained their livelihoods. But overexploitation of the resource is now showing symptoms in the form of the water table going down continuously.
Blessed with an ample water supply, the residents of this village have survived by selling water. Almost every house in the village has a borewell or a tubewell. But things are beginning to change, much to the worry of the local residents.
Located in Ward No. 34 of the business hub of the Malwa region of the state, Niranjanpur is the only village where groundwater has provided livelihood for every household. For around a decade, almost 300 households sustained themselves by selling water by digging borewells.
The locals say that earlier, a borewell around 60 feet deep used to yield a substantial amount of water. But the greed for selling more water led to the borewells going deep to 100 feet in each house. Later, these house owners led to the borings being dug up to 1000 feet deep.
The scenario used to be such that one could find borings in every house with a water tanker standing close by. The houseowners invested in water tankers to get into the business of selling water.
One of the residents, Pritam Singh, pointed out, "Till a few years ago, a tanker of 4000 litres was sold for Rs 500 to Rs 600. But presently, there are symptoms of water scarcity emerging here as well because of the depleting water table."
Another resident, Jaswinder Singh Lucky, disclosed that for the last eight years, there wasn't a single household here that wasn't selling water. "But now the water situation is slowly changing. Currently, only around 50 boreholes remain in the village that are providing water. Things were different before, but now the residents here are struggling to find water. Banks have seized the tankers they purchased by taking loans."
Currently, water tankers can be seen only at homes selling water. Due to falling water levels, many boreholes need to be re-dug or deepened to continue with the business.
Indore district faces significant water management challenges and relies heavily on lifting water from the Narmada River, 70 km away. Groundwater in the region shows varying total hardness. Recent reports indicate severe water contamination issues and low potable water accessibility, rather than just table depth.