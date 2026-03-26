ETV Bharat / state

Indore Village That Once Sustained By Selling Water Starts Witnessing Depleting Water Table

Indore: For the residents of Niranjanpur village of Indore, water has been a life-saving elixir in a literal sense. Besides being an essential commodity for consumption, it has also sustained their livelihoods. But overexploitation of the resource is now showing symptoms in the form of the water table going down continuously.

Blessed with an ample water supply, the residents of this village have survived by selling water. Almost every house in the village has a borewell or a tubewell. But things are beginning to change, much to the worry of the local residents.

A view from Niranjanpur village in Indore (ETV Bharat)

Located in Ward No. 34 of the business hub of the Malwa region of the state, Niranjanpur is the only village where groundwater has provided livelihood for every household. For around a decade, almost 300 households sustained themselves by selling water by digging borewells.

The locals say that earlier, a borewell around 60 feet deep used to yield a substantial amount of water. But the greed for selling more water led to the borewells going deep to 100 feet in each house. Later, these house owners led to the borings being dug up to 1000 feet deep.