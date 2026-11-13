ETV Bharat / state

Indore Still On Top In Swachh Survey, Let Score Sheet Be Released: Mayor

Indore: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has hit back at detractors over the city’s performance in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan national cleanliness initiative, insisting that it still holds the top spot.

Amid Congress allegations that Indore, the country's cleanest city for eight consecutive years, has lost the title, Bhargava said on Thursday that everything would be clear once the score sheets are released.

Indore received the highest scores among cities across the country, but the Central government adopted a policy of awarding one city in only one category this time, and Indore was awarded in the “Clean City Pair” category along with Depalpur, he told PTI.

“Those who are saying that Indore has lost its top spot in the National Sanitation Survey should kindly tell us what our position is. Let the survey score sheet be released. Everything will become clear,” he added.

Navi Mumbai was chosen as the cleanest city at the 10th Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Awards on Wednesday, with Surat and Vijayawada in second and third spot, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Congress and kin of those who died in the Bhagirathpura water contamination incident in December last year held a protest as Bhargava was returning to Indore from Delhi on Wednesday after attending the awards ceremony. Several of them held placards seeking justice at the protest held at the airport here.