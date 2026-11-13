Indore Still On Top In Swachh Survey, Let Score Sheet Be Released: Mayor
Navi Mumbai was chosen as cleanest city at 10th Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Awards on Wednesday, with Surat and Vijayawada in second and third spot, respectively.
By PTI
Published : November 13, 2026 at 9:06 AM IST
Indore: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has hit back at detractors over the city’s performance in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan national cleanliness initiative, insisting that it still holds the top spot.
Amid Congress allegations that Indore, the country's cleanest city for eight consecutive years, has lost the title, Bhargava said on Thursday that everything would be clear once the score sheets are released.
Indore received the highest scores among cities across the country, but the Central government adopted a policy of awarding one city in only one category this time, and Indore was awarded in the “Clean City Pair” category along with Depalpur, he told PTI.
“Those who are saying that Indore has lost its top spot in the National Sanitation Survey should kindly tell us what our position is. Let the survey score sheet be released. Everything will become clear,” he added.
Navi Mumbai was chosen as the cleanest city at the 10th Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Awards on Wednesday, with Surat and Vijayawada in second and third spot, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Congress and kin of those who died in the Bhagirathpura water contamination incident in December last year held a protest as Bhargava was returning to Indore from Delhi on Wednesday after attending the awards ceremony. Several of them held placards seeking justice at the protest held at the airport here.
City Congress president Chintu Choukse, who released a video of the protesters, later said those who had lost their families due to contaminated drinking water had come to seek justice from the mayor.
But at the behest of the ruling BJP, the police removed them from the airport and took them to the Aerodrome police station, including an 80-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, he alleged. Aerodrome police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav rejected allegations of police misconduct during the airport protest.
“In the event of a public disturbance, protesters may have been called to the police station to be pacified, but they were not detained,” Sendhav said. “Bhargava has proved to be a curse for Indore as mayor. The city has lost its reputation as the cleanest city in the country. Now they (BJP) are trying to save face by lying and spreading misinformation,” Choukse said.
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