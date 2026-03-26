ETV Bharat / state

Indore Shocker: Techie Mom Killed, Two Injured After Car Ramming Amid Dispute Over Rental Property

Indore: A tragic incident unfolded in the Lasudia police station area of Indore’s MR 11 locality, where tensions over the use of 'penthouse' properties escalated into violence, leading to the death of a woman and injuries to others.

The incident took place in Sagar Township at Shiv Vatika in the MR-11 area under the Lasudia police station, where Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son had purchased two penthouses from a builder and were reportedly using them to operate rental accommodations through Airbnb. This had been strongly opposed by other residents of the society.

On Wednesday, when the father-son duo arrived at the society, residents objected to their entry, leading to a heated confrontation. Angered by the protest, the accused allegedly drove their car into the premises at high speed, mowing down people who came in their path.

Two residents were critically injured in the incident. Among them was Shampa Pathak, a software engineer with Infosys, who had recently moved into the society with her husband, Saurabh and their two children on March 13. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital.