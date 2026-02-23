Indore's 'Singing Cop' Sonali Soni Turns Saviour; Saves Accident Victim's Life With Timely Intervention
Soni, who is known for her antics while regulating traffic, took the victim to the hospital after hiring an autorickshaw saving her life.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh traffic constable Sonali Soni, who has earned the sobriquet 'singing cop' for her novel way to regulate traffic at intersections, has now won hearts by saving the life of a young woman injured in a road accident.
Soni came to prominence with her song 'Kisi raah par kisi mod par, kahin chal na dena signal tod kar, mere bhaiyon meri behan'(On certain road and turn, don't jump the signal my brothers and sisters), an improvisation of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song.
The 'singing cop' is now in heartwarming news for saving the life of an air hostess trainee who was seriously injured, while on duty. It is understood that the mishap occurred on February 18, when a two-wheeler hit the woman while she was crossing the road at Palasia intersection in Indore. She suffered severe head injuries in the accident.
Soni along with Subedar Laxmi, who were on duty at a traffic stop, saw people making videos instead of helping the victim, so they rushed to save her life. It is understood that Soni and Laxmi took the victim to the city's Geeta Bhawan Hospital in a hired auto-rickshaw without delay.
However the doctor at the hospital reportedly refused to treat the victim, citing a police case. Without wasting time, Soni along with Laxmi hired another autorickshaw and rushed the victim to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital where she was treated by the doctors, saving her life.
In the meantime, Traffic Constable Soni tracked the victim's family in Indore. It was revealed that the victim is an air hostess trainee and lives with her younger brother on the premises of an NGO in Khajuraho. Soni informed the victim's family about the accident over the phone. She has also been taking care of the victim, who has been hospitalized for the past three days during her treatment.