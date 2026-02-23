ETV Bharat / state

Indore's 'Singing Cop' Sonali Soni Turns Saviour; Saves Accident Victim's Life With Timely Intervention

Indore: Madhya Pradesh traffic constable Sonali Soni, who has earned the sobriquet 'singing cop' for her novel way to regulate traffic at intersections, has now won hearts by saving the life of a young woman injured in a road accident.

Soni came to prominence with her song 'Kisi raah par kisi mod par, kahin chal na dena signal tod kar, mere bhaiyon meri behan'(On certain road and turn, don't jump the signal my brothers and sisters), an improvisation of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song.

The 'singing cop' is now in heartwarming news for saving the life of an air hostess trainee who was seriously injured, while on duty. It is understood that the mishap occurred on February 18, when a two-wheeler hit the woman while she was crossing the road at Palasia intersection in Indore. She suffered severe head injuries in the accident.