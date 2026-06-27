ETV Bharat / state

Indore Sets An Example In Making Cities Beggar Free

Indore: Besides earning the tag of a ‘Clean City’, Indore has also taken a lead in the rehabilitation of beggars, setting an example for others to emulate. The local administration claims to have rehabilitated more than 5,500 beggars. The beggars are being provided skill development training so that they can become self-employed.

With a view to preventing begging and eradicating this social evil, begging has been strictly prohibited in Indore for over a year under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defense Act 2023. Despite this, if anyone is found begging on the city's streets and intersections, a team from the Women and Child Development Department immediately rescues the beggar and lodges him or her at a shelter where efforts are made to reunite him or her with their family, provide them with housing and engage them in self-employment. There are provisions in place for strict action against habitual beggars.

The Women and Child Development Department has issued a mobile number 9691494951 on which a beggar can be reported and his or her photo can be uploaded from the spot. Upon receiving this information, the Department's rescue team arrives to rescue the beggar. While hundreds of beggars have been rehabilitated in the last couple of years, habitual ones have either returned to their native states or given up begging due to fear of the action. This has led to Indore becoming the country's only beggar-free city, and it has been recognised as one by the Government of India.

The ‘Beggar-Free’ campaign has been running in Indore district for the last two years. The local authorities claim that over 5500 beggars have been rehabilitated and provided with employment opportunities.

Rupali Jain, In-charge of the Beggar Rehabilitation Centre, disclosed, "Rehabilitating beggars in any city is not an easy task because gangs active in child begging, human trafficking and child smuggling are also active in the area. The beggars associated with them do not give up begging easily."

She stated that under the prohibitory order issued by the Indore district administration, such beggars and their networks were traced, and strict action was taken. After the rescue of ordinary beggars, they were rehabilitated through skill development training.

She further stated that during this campaign, hundreds of beggars were found suffering from serious illnesses, and their rescue appeared impossible because of the filth and disease.