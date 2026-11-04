'People Who Face Discrimination Should Receive Benefits of Reservation', Says RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale
Hosabale said SIR issue should not be made a political agenda and that everyone should cooperate in fair elections, reports Siddharth Machhiwal.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Indore: "People who face discrimination and social backwardness in society should receive the benefits of reservation," said Dattatreya Hosabale, the co-working president of RSS.
Speaking at the executive board meeting of RSS here on Wednesday, he said, reservation should not be made a subject of vote bank politics. Hosabale said SIR issue should not be made a political agenda and that everyone should cooperate in fair elections.
While calling SIR necessary, Dattatreya Hosabale said there should be no objection to it. "The voter list includes the names of many deceased people. Many people are registered in more than one place. Some people left their villages and cities years ago and settled elsewhere, but they are still listed on the voter list. It is crucial to update such lists so that a person's name remains on the voter list in their current area of residence. The inclusion of non-citizens on the voter list is not appropriate from the national security perspective. It is only related to the issue of voter registration. It is not only about the electoral system but also about the economic and social security of the country," he said.
He said a revision in the voter list is carried out from time to time to ensure that it is accurate and error-free. Hosabale said RSS volunteers provided relief and service services in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj. "Medical care was provided for approximately 5,600 people in various locations, including Prayagraj," he said.
He said The number of weekly meetings of RSS has reached 34,000, and monthly meetings have exceeded 14,000. Sangh branches and meetings are being held at more than 13,000 locations across the country. In the centenary year, more than 65,000 Hindu conferences were held in rural areas. The conferences were organized, with participation of approximately 5 crore people. He stated that the number of RSS branches in West Bengal has increased 150-fold. "This year, the number of RSS branches nationwide has increased by 12,000. More than 99,000 branches are operating nationwide," Hosabale said.
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