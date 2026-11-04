ETV Bharat / state

'People Who Face Discrimination Should Receive Benefits of Reservation', Says RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale

Speaking at the executive board meeting of RSS here on Wednesday, he said, reservation should not be made a subject of vote bank politics. Hosabale said SIR issue should not be made a political agenda and that everyone should cooperate in fair elections.

While calling SIR necessary, Dattatreya Hosabale said there should be no objection to it. "The voter list includes the names of many deceased people. Many people are registered in more than one place. Some people left their villages and cities years ago and settled elsewhere, but they are still listed on the voter list. It is crucial to update such lists so that a person's name remains on the voter list in their current area of ​​residence. The inclusion of non-citizens on the voter list is not appropriate from the national security perspective. It is only related to the issue of voter registration. It is not only about the electoral system but also about the economic and social security of the country," he said.

He said a revision in the voter list is carried out from time to time to ensure that it is accurate and error-free. Hosabale said RSS volunteers provided relief and service services in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj. "Medical care was provided for approximately 5,600 people in various locations, including Prayagraj," he said.