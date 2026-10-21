Indore Retired School Teacher Assaults Minor Girls, Makes Them Undress Over Theft Suspicion
Anita Mehta had invited seven minor girls to her home for 'Kanya Bhoj' and while leaving after meal, they were accused of stealing money.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Indore: An FIR has been registered against a retired government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly confining, assaulting and forcing minor girls to undress to search for missing money.
The incident took place at the accused's house in Shahnai Residency under the MIG police station area during 'Kanya Bhoj', a ritual performed during Navratri, where young girls are revered as living manifestations of Goddess Durga, on Tuesday.
According to the police, retired teacher, Anita Mehta, had invited seven minor girls from the neighbourhood to her home for 'Kanya Bhoj'. The girls arrived at her house in the afternoon and as they were leaving after the meal, Mehta suddenly stopped them, alleging that money had been stolen from her house.
Mehta accused the girls of theft and allegedly forced them to undress so she could search them. When the girls denied committing any theft, they were even assaulted and locked inside a room for nearly four hours. They were even allegedly threatened with death when they started to cry, police said.
When they not return home after a long time, their families went to Mehta's residence in the evening, where they discovered that the girls had been locked inside a room. The families subsequently informed the MIG Police.
Upon arrival, the police rescued the girls and recorded their statements. Based on which, a case was registered against Mehta and an investigation was immediately launched.
CB Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the MIG police station, said, "The girls have alleged that the retired teacher had invited them to her house for a 'Kanya Bhoj' and as they were leaving, she accused them of theft and assaulted them. Following a complaint filed by the girls' families, the police registered a case against Anita Mehta at midnight and investigations are currently underway."
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