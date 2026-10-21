ETV Bharat / state

Indore Retired School Teacher Assaults Minor Girls, Makes Them Undress Over Theft Suspicion

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Indore: An FIR has been registered against a retired government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly confining, assaulting and forcing minor girls to undress to search for missing money.

The incident took place at the accused's house in Shahnai Residency under the MIG police station area during 'Kanya Bhoj', a ritual performed during Navratri, where young girls are revered as living manifestations of Goddess Durga, on Tuesday.

According to the police, retired teacher, Anita Mehta, had invited seven minor girls from the neighbourhood to her home for 'Kanya Bhoj'. The girls arrived at her house in the afternoon and as they were leaving after the meal, Mehta suddenly stopped them, alleging that money had been stolen from her house. Mehta accused the girls of theft and allegedly forced them to undress so she could search them. When the girls denied committing any theft, they were even assaulted and locked inside a room for nearly four hours. They were even allegedly threatened with death when they started to cry, police said.