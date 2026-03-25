ETV Bharat / state

Indore Police Bring Suspect Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang On Production Warrant In Extortion Case

Indore: A suspect allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been brought to Madhya Pradesh's Indore on a production warrant for questioning in connection with extortion threats made to city-based builders, police said.

Sanjay Jain, a resident of the Tukoganj area, was allegedly asked to pay Rs 15 crore by a caller claiming to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Harry Boxer. The caller had also threatened to kill him if the demand was not met. During the investigation, police identified Manish Jangid, currently lodged in Ashoknagar jail, as a key suspect.

Police suspect that prior to his arrest, Manish Jangid called Sanjay Jain and demanded a ransom. Jangid was arrested, linked to another extortion attempt in Bhopal, where Rs 10 crore was allegedly demanded from a businessman.

He was brought to Indore on a production warrant for further questioning. Police said Jangid, a native of Jaipur, had allegedly come in contact with Harry Boxer through social media and was assigned the task of extorting money from businessmen in Madhya Pradesh.