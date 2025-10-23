ETV Bharat / state

Indore-Based Startup Manufactures Drone Capable Of Flying At 18K Feet

Indore: Pisarv Technologies, an Indore-based startup has manufactured a drone that can fly at altitudes of 18,000 feet in freezing temperatures of minus 40 degree Celsius.

In addition to the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars, several countries including India are are now using advanced drones instead of fighter aircraft to counter the enemy. Apart from this, drones are being used as used for air defence by several nations.

Drones manufactured by Pisarv Technology were used for internal security operations in Leh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Operation Sindoor.

The testing of the more advanced drone called 'Nabh Rakshak' was recently done under military surveillance on the Indo-China border. Abhishek Mishra and Durgesh Shukla, who made it, said the drones cannot be hacked and also cannot be controlled by the GPS system of ant other country.