Indore-Based Startup Manufactures Drone Capable Of Flying At 18K Feet

The testing of the more advanced drone called 'Nabh Rakshak' was recently done under military surveillance on the Indo-China border.

Pisarv Technologies, an Indore-based company has manufactured a drone that can fly at altitudes of 18,000 feet in freezing temperatures of minus 40 degree Celsius.
A drone manufactured by Pisarv Technologies (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

Indore: Pisarv Technologies, an Indore-based startup has manufactured a drone that can fly at altitudes of 18,000 feet in freezing temperatures of minus 40 degree Celsius.

In addition to the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars, several countries including India are are now using advanced drones instead of fighter aircraft to counter the enemy. Apart from this, drones are being used as used for air defence by several nations.

Drones manufactured by Pisarv Technology were used for internal security operations in Leh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Operation Sindoor.

The testing of the more advanced drone called 'Nabh Rakshak' was recently done under military surveillance on the Indo-China border. Abhishek Mishra and Durgesh Shukla, who made it, said the drones cannot be hacked and also cannot be controlled by the GPS system of ant other country.

One of the founders of Pisarv Technologies explaining the nuances of a drone to Indian Army officers (ETV Bharat)

They said that in addition to the Indian Army, the company manufactures drones for large companies, police and forest departments. The drones can fly at a speed of 102 kilometres per hour. These include drones such as 'Nabh Rakshak Tejas', 'Tapo' and 'Nabh Rakshak Carrier'. Abhishek said that the drones are equipped with night vision cameras.

Pisarv Technologies, is a startup founded by Abhishek Mishra, Roshni Mishra and Durgesh Shukla. The company, in just a few years, has made drones for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Madhya Pradesh Police, Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and Bharat Electricals along with public sector entities.

The company has also developed the country's first drone remote controlled called 'Watcher;.

