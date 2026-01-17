ETV Bharat / state

Citizens Launch 16-Day Gandhigiri Protest To Save 235 Trees Threatened By Indore Metro Project

Indore: Often hailed as the country’s cleanest city, Indore is witnessing a citizens’ protest over the felling of trees for development projects. There are also concerns about its rapidly shrinking green cover. The proposed metro rail project has put 235 mature trees at Regal Square under threat, which has prompted environmentally conscious residents to launch a peaceful sit-in inspired by Gandhian methods.

For the past 16 days, residents have been holding a continuous protest at Regal Square, opposing the proposed cutting of trees. People from different walks of life have been joining the sit-in to register their dissent, with commuters and visitors to the area also extending support.

Despite its clean-city status, Indore currently has only about nine per cent green cover. The expansion of the metro rail network has led to large-scale tree cutting across the city. The trees at Regal Square, located in the heart of the city, are among those facing removal. Environmentalists point out that these trees play a crucial ecological role and serve as night shelters for thousands of parrots that gather there daily.

The trees are located in the Rani Sarai area at Regal Square, where an underground metro station has been proposed. Construction work for the station has already begun, placing the 235 trees at imminent risk. Abhay Jain of the Janhit Party had earlier appealed to the Indore district administration, the municipal corporation, and metro rail authorities to spare the trees. After receiving no response, he began an indefinite sit-in at the site on January 1, 2026.

Supporters have since joined Jain at the protest site to safeguard the trees and the birds dependent on them. As part of the protest, activists have prepared a detailed panchnama of all 235 trees, along with their species and ecological significance. They have also appealed to prevent their felling.