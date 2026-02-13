MBA Student Found Dead In Classmate’s Room In Indore; Accused Absconding
DCP Krishna Lal Chandani said the preliminary investigation suggests that the murder took place a day or two before the body was discovered
Published : February 13, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Indore: A body of a 25-year-old MBA student was found in her classmate’s rented room in the Dwarkapuri police station area. The student had been missing since February 10, and her father had lodged a missing person’s complaint.
According to police, the woman’s body was discovered in a naked state inside the locked room. A foul smell in premises alerted locals, following which police reached the spot and broke open the lock to recover the body. After identification, it was confirmed that the deceased was the same MBA student reported missing. Her male classmate, identified as Piyush Dhamnodia, a resident of Mandsaur, is currently absconding.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lal Chandani said the preliminary investigation suggests that the murder took place one to two days before the body was discovered. “The 24-year-old unmarried woman appears to have been strangled. After committing the crime, the accused locked the room and fled,” he said.
Police added that both the victim and the accused were pursuing MBA from the same private institute on Sanwer Road and were reportedly in a relationship.
The victim’s father stated that he received a call from Dwarkapuri police station on Thursday informing him about his daughter’s murder. He said she was a second-semester MBA student and had met Piyush during her studies, as both were in the same class.
According to him, on February 10, she left home with him, saying she needed to get her Aadhaar card corrected. He dropped her near the Collectorate. Later, she informed her younger sister over the phone that she was going to attend a birthday party with her classmate Piyush and would return by 11 pm.
The victim’s father has levelled serious allegations against the accused. He claims that Piyush had circulated some of his daughter’s videos and was mentally and physically harassing her. He alleged that the accused was blackmailing her and had demanded money.
On the night of February 10, an objectionable video was reportedly posted from the victim’s mobile phone in the college’s official WhatsApp group. In the video, the accused’s face was concealed with an emoji, while the victim’s face was visible. The family alleged that the accused also uploaded objectionable content on the victim’s status and shared it with people in her contact list.
The college management later removed the video from the WhatsApp group and called the victim’s father to the campus on February 11. They informed him that both students’ phones were switched off. The family initially approached Raoji Bazar police station and was then directed to Pandhrinath police station, where a missing person’s FIR was registered late that night.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A search operation is underway to trace the absconding accused.
