MBA Student Found Dead In Classmate’s Room In Indore; Accused Absconding

Indore: A body of a 25-year-old MBA student was found in her classmate’s rented room in the Dwarkapuri police station area. The student had been missing since February 10, and her father had lodged a missing person’s complaint.

According to police, the woman’s body was discovered in a naked state inside the locked room. A foul smell in premises alerted locals, following which police reached the spot and broke open the lock to recover the body. After identification, it was confirmed that the deceased was the same MBA student reported missing. Her male classmate, identified as Piyush Dhamnodia, a resident of Mandsaur, is currently absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lal Chandani said the preliminary investigation suggests that the murder took place one to two days before the body was discovered. “The 24-year-old unmarried woman appears to have been strangled. After committing the crime, the accused locked the room and fled,” he said.

Police added that both the victim and the accused were pursuing MBA from the same private institute on Sanwer Road and were reportedly in a relationship.

The victim’s father stated that he received a call from Dwarkapuri police station on Thursday informing him about his daughter’s murder. He said she was a second-semester MBA student and had met Piyush during her studies, as both were in the same class.