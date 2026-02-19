ETV Bharat / state

Indore MBA Student Murder Accused Shows No Remorse

Indore: Piyush Dhamnotia, the accused in the murder of an MBA student, shows no remorse for his action, as he told the media, "I killed her well, what will you do by knowing? I'll tell you why when the time comes," before being produced before a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday at the expiry of a three-day remand. He was granted jail custody for further interrogation, police said.

The incident took place on February 13 in the Dwarkapuri police station area of ​​Indore, when the body of a young woman was found in a room. Dhamnotia was arrested in Mumbai. During the three-day interrogation, he was also taken to the crime scene for its reconstruction, where tape and rope were recovered. Initially, he told the police that the victim was his classmate and that she frequently communicated with other boys on social media. This suspicion led him to murder her.