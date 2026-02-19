Indore MBA Student Murder Accused Shows No Remorse
Piyush Dhamnotia has been charged with murder based on the postmortem report, and a rape charge will be added for sexual intercourse with the body.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Indore: Piyush Dhamnotia, the accused in the murder of an MBA student, shows no remorse for his action, as he told the media, "I killed her well, what will you do by knowing? I'll tell you why when the time comes," before being produced before a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday at the expiry of a three-day remand. He was granted jail custody for further interrogation, police said.
The incident took place on February 13 in the Dwarkapuri police station area of Indore, when the body of a young woman was found in a room. Dhamnotia was arrested in Mumbai. During the three-day interrogation, he was also taken to the crime scene for its reconstruction, where tape and rope were recovered. Initially, he told the police that the victim was his classmate and that she frequently communicated with other boys on social media. This suspicion led him to murder her.
During interrogation, Dhamnotia also revealed that after the murder, he had sexual intercourse with the victim's body (necrophilia), after consuming various sex-enhancing pills. Based on the postmortem report, a case has been filed against him under the charge of murder, and another case will also be filed against him for rape in the coming days, police added.
ACP Shubhendu Joshi said, "During the three-day remand, the police interrogated the accused, Piyush, intensely and have also collected a lot of evidence on the way the murder was carried out. We will try to ensure that the accused gets the harshest punishment."
Also Read