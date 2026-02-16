ETV Bharat / state

Indore MBA Student Murder: Accused Killed Victim And Performed Necrophilia, Says Police

Indore: Days after an MBA student, who had been missing, was found dead in her classmate's rented house in Indore, the accused was arrested from a train bound to Mumbai from Goa.

Police said, the accused, identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya had fled to Mumbai after killing his girlfriend in his rented house in Indore. Police said, CCTV cameras installed near the accused's house showed him accompanying the girl to his room. He was then seen leaving the house alone a couple of times. Piyush's interrogation revealed that he first strangled the girl, and when he felt she had fainted, he stabbed her in the chest with a knife, but the knife broke. After this, he allegedly had sex with the lifeless body.

During interrogation, Piyush told police that he had consumed a sex-enhancing drug before committing the crime. Police confirmed that the drug was purchased from a medical shop. After taking the drug, the accused had sex with the victim, and after a quarrel, murdered her and continued to commit the brutality, said Indore DCP Krishna Lal Chandani.