Indore MBA Student Murder: Accused Killed Victim And Performed Necrophilia, Says Police
Police said the accused killed the student after he found a dating app on her phone and learned that she was talking to another youth.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Indore: Days after an MBA student, who had been missing, was found dead in her classmate's rented house in Indore, the accused was arrested from a train bound to Mumbai from Goa.
Police said, the accused, identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya had fled to Mumbai after killing his girlfriend in his rented house in Indore. Police said, CCTV cameras installed near the accused's house showed him accompanying the girl to his room. He was then seen leaving the house alone a couple of times. Piyush's interrogation revealed that he first strangled the girl, and when he felt she had fainted, he stabbed her in the chest with a knife, but the knife broke. After this, he allegedly had sex with the lifeless body.
During interrogation, Piyush told police that he had consumed a sex-enhancing drug before committing the crime. Police confirmed that the drug was purchased from a medical shop. After taking the drug, the accused had sex with the victim, and after a quarrel, murdered her and continued to commit the brutality, said Indore DCP Krishna Lal Chandani.
The DCP said, after committing the crime, Piyush fled to Mumbai. "He then went to Goa, where he used the deceased's mobile phone. Based on inputs and surveillance of the device, the police laid a trap and arrested him from a train from Goa to Maharashtra."
The accused told police during interrogation that he was in a relationship with the victim for almost a year, but the latter always avoided talks of marriage. "The victim recently told Piyush that she wanted to break up with him. When she went to his house to discuss the matter, the accused found a dating app on her mobile phone and, upon learning she was talking to a another youth, strangled her to death," Chandani said.
He said during initial interrogation, Piyush repeatedly tried to mislead the police by narrating new stories. "However, after strict interrogation, he confessed to the crime," the DCP said. On the basis of the postmortem report, the police will register a case of murder as well as rape against the accused, he said.
