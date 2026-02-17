Indore Mayor Seeks Removal Of Loudspeakers From Religious Sites During Exam Season
Pushyamitra Bhargava demanded the removal of loudspeakers from religious minarets, citing noise pollution complaints and disturbance to students, the elderly, and residents during exams.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Indore: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has demanded the removal of loudspeakers installed on religious minarets, citing rising complaints about noise pollution across the city. His statement comes at a time when the district administration has strictly prohibited the use of loud DJs and loudspeakers during the examination season.
According to the Mayor, DJs and loudspeakers used at wedding ceremonies and other events are being seized for violating noise rules. However, loudspeakers installed on mosque minarets are still operating at high volumes in several areas, causing disturbance to residents. He said this has led to growing concerns about uneven enforcement of rules.
Bhargava stated that he has received several complaints from residents of Ward 72 (Lokmanya Nagar), Ward 41, and Ward 48. People in these areas have reported that loudspeakers placed at high points on minarets spread sound over long distances, increasing noise pollution and disturbing daily life.
He also pointed out that competitive and school examinations are conducted throughout the year in the city. Excessive noise affects students' preparation and performance. Apart from students, elderly and sick people are also facing difficulties due to loud sounds at various times of the day.
The Mayor said that if DJs and other sound systems can be banned or seized for violating rules, then similar action should be taken against loudspeakers installed at religious places. He informed that the matter has been brought to the notice of the District Collector and expressed hope for prompt administrative action.
He further said that the state government had earlier issued instructions on controlling noise pollution under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He said that if loudspeakers have been reinstalled despite earlier action, a detailed investigation should be conducted.
Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against noise violations. Two DJs were seized in separate operations at Shri Kunj Garden in the Tejaji Nagar area and at Chandragupta Square in the Hiranagar area. FIRs are being filed against the operators. Officials have warned that sound systems must be used within prescribed limits, and violators will face strict action.
Also Read