Indore Mayor Seeks Removal Of Loudspeakers From Religious Sites During Exam Season

Indore: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has demanded the removal of loudspeakers installed on religious minarets, citing rising complaints about noise pollution across the city. His statement comes at a time when the district administration has strictly prohibited the use of loud DJs and loudspeakers during the examination season.

According to the Mayor, DJs and loudspeakers used at wedding ceremonies and other events are being seized for violating noise rules. However, loudspeakers installed on mosque minarets are still operating at high volumes in several areas, causing disturbance to residents. He said this has led to growing concerns about uneven enforcement of rules.

Bhargava stated that he has received several complaints from residents of Ward 72 (Lokmanya Nagar), Ward 41, and Ward 48. People in these areas have reported that loudspeakers placed at high points on minarets spread sound over long distances, increasing noise pollution and disturbing daily life.

He also pointed out that competitive and school examinations are conducted throughout the year in the city. Excessive noise affects students' preparation and performance. Apart from students, elderly and sick people are also facing difficulties due to loud sounds at various times of the day.