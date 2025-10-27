Cricketers Must Inform Local Administration Or Team Security Before Moving Out, Says MP Minister
Kailash Vijayvargiya said as cricketers have a big craze, as soon as they come out, the fans even tear their clothes.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, known for making controversial statements, did it again as he said cricketers should inform the local administration or their team security officials when stepping out of their hotels.
His statement came days after two Australian women players were allegedly stalked and molested in Indore. He said there is a big craze for cricketers in India and the players must remain careful when going out. "Because cricket players have a big craze, as soon as they come out, the fans even tear their clothes," Kailash said.
The minister further said a local should accompany players when they go out for a walk. "I have seen English football players with torn clothes. "Football fans are so crazy that I have seen many girls kissing football players," he said.
Kailash said, sometimes even sportsmen don't realize their popularity. He said the incident at Indore serves as a lesson for everyone.
Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested in the MIG police station area in Indore on Friday. A case has been registered by the police based on a complaint, and the accused has been arrested.
Police said the two women cricketers were heading to a cafe from the hotel they were staying in when, on the Khajrana Road, a bike-borne youth approached them and started harassing the duo. They immediately sent an alert to the team security officer, Danny Sims, stating that an unknown youth was harassing and attempting to touch them.
Soon after receiving the location details, Sims got in touch with the local police to report the matter. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot, spoke to the women players and reported the matter to senior police officials.
