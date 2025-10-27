ETV Bharat / state

Cricketers Must Inform Local Administration Or Team Security Before Moving Out, Says MP Minister

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, known for making controversial statements, did it again as he said cricketers should inform the local administration or their team security officials when stepping out of their hotels.

His statement came days after two Australian women players were allegedly stalked and molested in Indore. He said there is a big craze for cricketers in India and the players must remain careful when going out. "Because cricket players have a big craze, as soon as they come out, the fans even tear their clothes," Kailash said.

The minister further said a local should accompany players when they go out for a walk. "I have seen English football players with torn clothes. "Football fans are so crazy that I have seen many girls kissing football players," he said.

Kailash said, sometimes even sportsmen don't realize their popularity. He said the incident at Indore serves as a lesson for everyone.