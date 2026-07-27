ETV Bharat / state

Indore Horror: Man Feeding Jaggery To Elephant Trampled To Death; CCTV Captures Incident

Indore: In a shocking incident, an elephant lifted an auto-rickshaw driver, who offered jaggery to the animal, with its trunk, slammed him onto the ground, and trampled him in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, sending shockwaves.

The driver sustained critical injuries and subsequently died during treatment. The police have begun an investigation based on CCTV footage of the incident. The mahout (elephant handler) has been detained.

The incident occurred at the Rajnagar locality of the Chandan Nagar police station area of the city. According to locals, a monk had arrived in Indore from Ujjain with an elephant to attend an event. After the event, the elephant was being taken for a walk through the Rajnagar area. During this time, an auto-rickshaw driver named Vijay Holkar (49) began feeding jaggery to the elephant. According to his family, the elephant suddenly became agitated while eating the jaggery.

It wrapped its trunk around Vijay, slammed him to the ground, and then stepped on his chest. Chaos ensued at the scene following the incident. Upon learning of the event, family members rushed the injured man to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a government hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.