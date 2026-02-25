ETV Bharat / state

Indore Horror: Doctor Accused Of Rape, Kidnapping Newborn In Fake Surrogacy Case

Indore: An incident involving allegations of rape, kidnapping, and a fraudulent surrogacy racket has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's capital Indore. The shocking case involves a prominent doctor who allegedly duped a couple under the pretext of IVF and surrogacy.

The woman who belongs to the Khajrana area has approached the police along with her husband, alleging that she was kept captive for eight months and their newborn son was forcibly taken by the accused doctor and his associates immediately after birth.

The case involves a doctor at a well-known Indore hospital. The couple met Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, who took immediate cognisance and ordered the Women's Police Station in-charge to investigate the case. The couple, accompanied by High Court advocate Krishna Kumar Kunhare and Rupali Rathore, narrated the incident to the Police Commissioner.

Singh said, "After the case came to light, the women's police station has been directed to take immediate action. We’re investigating the case, and launched a hunt for the doctor and his associates"