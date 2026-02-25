Indore Horror: Doctor Accused Of Rape, Kidnapping Newborn In Fake Surrogacy Case
The woman alleged that after the pregnancy, she and her husband were threatened and confined at a flat under CCTV surveillance.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Indore: An incident involving allegations of rape, kidnapping, and a fraudulent surrogacy racket has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's capital Indore. The shocking case involves a prominent doctor who allegedly duped a couple under the pretext of IVF and surrogacy.
The woman who belongs to the Khajrana area has approached the police along with her husband, alleging that she was kept captive for eight months and their newborn son was forcibly taken by the accused doctor and his associates immediately after birth.
The case involves a doctor at a well-known Indore hospital. The couple met Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, who took immediate cognisance and ordered the Women's Police Station in-charge to investigate the case. The couple, accompanied by High Court advocate Krishna Kumar Kunhare and Rupali Rathore, narrated the incident to the Police Commissioner.
Singh said, "After the case came to light, the women's police station has been directed to take immediate action. We’re investigating the case, and launched a hunt for the doctor and his associates"
According to Kunhare, the couple was heavily in debt, and an acquaintance introduced them to a doctor who promised to settle the debt. After the meeting, the doctor, who claimed himself to be a specialist at a prominent hospital, first gained the victim's trust in the name of IVF and surrogacy. He collected several blank stamp papers, copies of her Aadhaar before performing IVF on the victim three times, but the procedure failed. After this, he coerced her into a hotel in Indore and allegedly raped her after drugging her.
The woman alleged that after the pregnancy, she and her husband were threatened and confined at a flat under CCTV surveillance. During this time, the couple was monitored by CCTV cameras with audio sources.
During the eighth month, when the woman experienced pregnancy complications, she gave birth to a son at the hospital. But as soon as they left the hospital, the accused doctor and his associates allegedly forcibly took the child and threatened to implicate her husband in a false case by formatting his mobile phone.
Read more