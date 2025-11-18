ETV Bharat / state

Petition Filed In Madhya Pradesh HC Seeking Stay On SIR, Court Seeks Response

Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the State Election Commission, state government and others on a petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The matter is scheduled for hearing on November 26.

The petition, filed by former Congress councillor, Dillip Kaushal, alleged of discrepancies in the voter list revision programme. It claimed that the by-laws of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 1994 are flawed.

The petition has sought a stay on the voter list revision programme citing issues such as failure to make public applications for addition and deletion of voters during the revision program, failure to set up polling stations as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and appointment of ineligible employees as booth-level officers (BLOs). It also alleged that a large number of voters have been registered at an alleged building number '0' in an Indore Municipal Corporation area.

After hearing the case, the division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Bindu Kumar Drivedi of the Indore division bench directed State Election Commission, state government's urban administration department, Indore collector, and registration officers of all the Assembly constituencies in Indore to respond by November 26.