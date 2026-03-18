ETV Bharat / state

Indore: Seven Killed In House After Fire Breaks Out At Night From Electric Car On Charge

Indore: At least seven people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in an electric car following an explosion at a charging point outside a three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city early on Wednesday

The blaze spread fast, leading to LPG cylinders exploding in the house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony at around 3.30 am. The fire was so intense that the entire building, along with cars and motorcycles parked downstairs, was engulfed in flames. According to neighbours, a loud explosion-like sound was heard, followed by screams and cries for help.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit caused by charging the car was the likely cause of the fire.

Visuals from the house. (ETV Bharat)

"A rescue operation is currently in progress, and the fire has been brought under control. Two floors of the building have been cleared, and our team is currently engaged in inspecting the remaining floor," Indore Collector Shivam Verma said.