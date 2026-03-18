Indore: Seven Killed In House After Fire Breaks Out At Night From Electric Car On Charge
Officials said a suspected short circuit occurred while an electric car parked on the ground floor was being charged, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST
Indore: At least seven people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in an electric car following an explosion at a charging point outside a three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city early on Wednesday
The blaze spread fast, leading to LPG cylinders exploding in the house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony at around 3.30 am. The fire was so intense that the entire building, along with cars and motorcycles parked downstairs, was engulfed in flames. According to neighbours, a loud explosion-like sound was heard, followed by screams and cries for help.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit caused by charging the car was the likely cause of the fire.
"A rescue operation is currently in progress, and the fire has been brought under control. Two floors of the building have been cleared, and our team is currently engaged in inspecting the remaining floor," Indore Collector Shivam Verma said.
Short Circuit During Car Charging
Police Commissioner Santosh Singh, who was at the scene, said they received information about the incident at 4 AM. Preliminary investigation reveals that around 3 AM, an event was being hosted by the Pugalia family—residents of Brijeshwari Annex—and approximately 8 to 10 people were present in the house.
"It is suspected that during this time, a short circuit occurred while an electric car parked on the ground floor was being charged, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The flames subsequently spread to the building, triggering blasts in the LPG gas cylinders kept inside the house; this created a terrifying situation, leaving the occupants with no opportunity to escape," Singh said.
"The house doors were fitted with electronic locks, making it difficult for the police to break in," the police commissioner told the media. "Three persons trapped inside the house during the fire were rescued," he said.
The police are currently investigating every aspect of the incident. Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, according to PTI, said the bodies of the seven persons killed in the fire were brought to a government hospital.
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