ETV Bharat / state

MP: Ratlam Municipal Corporation's Contentious Directive On Leaking Sewage, Water Pipelines Kicks Up A Storm

Ratlam: Even as the Madhya Pradesh government has issued directives to all municipal bodies of the state to resolve issues pertaining to drinking water pipelines and leakage in sewerage lines in the aftermath of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore, a press note issued by the Ratlam Municipal Corporation has kicked up a storm.

In the press note, that has now been withdrawn, the Ratlam Municipal Corporation urged the public to resolve their own problems. The press note, issued by the Municipal Corporation's Public Relations Department, mandated that the city's residents, "must repair any leaking sewerage or drinking water pipelines in their homes or institutions within seven days, or they will be responsible for the consequences."

As the civic body faced a backlash over the note, it cancelled it and re-issued it after making amendments.

Poorly maintained sewerage system and drinking water pipelines are pertinent issues concerning the city with locals and public representatives making several appeals to the civic body and the local administration to set things right in the past.