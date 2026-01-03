MP: Ratlam Municipal Corporation's Contentious Directive On Leaking Sewage, Water Pipelines Kicks Up A Storm
The civic body, in a press note warned residents to get leaking sewerage or drinking water pipelines within a week or face consequences.
Ratlam: Even as the Madhya Pradesh government has issued directives to all municipal bodies of the state to resolve issues pertaining to drinking water pipelines and leakage in sewerage lines in the aftermath of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore, a press note issued by the Ratlam Municipal Corporation has kicked up a storm.
In the press note, that has now been withdrawn, the Ratlam Municipal Corporation urged the public to resolve their own problems. The press note, issued by the Municipal Corporation's Public Relations Department, mandated that the city's residents, "must repair any leaking sewerage or drinking water pipelines in their homes or institutions within seven days, or they will be responsible for the consequences."
As the civic body faced a backlash over the note, it cancelled it and re-issued it after making amendments.
Poorly maintained sewerage system and drinking water pipelines are pertinent issues concerning the city with locals and public representatives making several appeals to the civic body and the local administration to set things right in the past.
Ward No 32 councilor Salim Mohammad Bagwan said he had complained to the municipal corporation about sewage water leaking into the drinking water pipeline in his locality. "But municipal officials paid no heed. Local residents have repeatedly attended public hearings with officials with bottles filled with dirty water," he said.
Bagwan had even taken the issue up with the National Green Tribunal. "The sewerage and drinking water pipelines were laid side by side, contrary to regulations, and now, when the sewerage project has failed in several areas of the city, the responsibility has been placed on the public," he said.
Executive Officer Rahul Jakhar, who signed the controversial Municipal Corporation press note, stated, "The press note was issued in error". He said as per the Madhya Pradesh government's instructions, prompt responses are being ensured for complaints received on the Chief Minister's Helpline and Mayor's Helpline, and the Municipal Corporation team is also striving to resolve them within the stipulated time.
