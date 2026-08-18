ETV Bharat / state

Indore Double Murder: Man Kills Wife, Daughter; 8-Year-Old Son Escapes By Pretending To Be Dead

Indore: A shocking double murder has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a man allegedly killed his wife and later threw his two children into a pond. His eight-year-old son reportedly pretended to be dead and escaped when the accused left the spot. He later informed the police about the incident.

The incident took place late at night in the Jhalariya area under the Kanadia police station limits. Police have identified the accused as Sunil Chauhan and launched a search for him.

According to preliminary information, Sunil allegedly strangled his wife, Anita, before attacking her with a knife, killing her. He then allegedly took his two children, including 11-year-old daughter Mahi and eight-year-old son, to a nearby pond and threw one of them into the water.

Mahi drowned and died. When Sunil allegedly attempted to throw his son into the pond as well, the eight-year-old boy pretended to be dead. Believing that the child had died, the accused reportedly left the spot and fled.