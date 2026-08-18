Indore Double Murder: Man Kills Wife, Daughter; 8-Year-Old Son Escapes By Pretending To Be Dead
According to preliminary information, Sunil allegedly strangled his wife, Anita, before attacking her with a knife, killing her.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:31 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 11:40 PM IST
Indore: A shocking double murder has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a man allegedly killed his wife and later threw his two children into a pond. His eight-year-old son reportedly pretended to be dead and escaped when the accused left the spot. He later informed the police about the incident.
The incident took place late at night in the Jhalariya area under the Kanadia police station limits. Police have identified the accused as Sunil Chauhan and launched a search for him.
According to preliminary information, Sunil allegedly strangled his wife, Anita, before attacking her with a knife, killing her. He then allegedly took his two children, including 11-year-old daughter Mahi and eight-year-old son, to a nearby pond and threw one of them into the water.
Mahi drowned and died. When Sunil allegedly attempted to throw his son into the pond as well, the eight-year-old boy pretended to be dead. Believing that the child had died, the accused reportedly left the spot and fled.
As soon as he got an opportunity, the boy reportedly made his way to the village and informed his family members about what had happened. He later provided information to the police.
Police reached the pond and recovered the body of 11-year-old Mahi. Police have registered a double murder case and launched a search for Sunil. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace his movements.
“Prima facie, it appears that the husband killed his wife and then drowned his daughter. The couple's eight-year-old son informed the police about the entire incident. The investigation is underway, and the accused will be arrested and produced before the court soon,” said additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya.
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