Indore Water Contamination: Teams Of NIRBI, AIIMS To Test Water Samples, Monitor Condition Of Patients

A team of National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI), Kolkata has arrived in Indore to investigate the cause of infection and deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality.
Scientists of NIRBI testing water sample at a lab (ETV Bharat)
Published : January 4, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST

The team had collected water samples from the affected locality and is testing it to determine the cause of infection. This apart, teams of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kolkata and Bhopal have arrived in the city to further the investigation into the incident.

Saloni Sidana, Director of National Health Mission also arrived here on Sunday and visited hospitals to inquire the well-being of patients. On the other hand, the state's Health Department initiated a ring survey as part of which teams on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal interacted with residents of Bhagirathpura.

The teams also collected water samples from the locality for testing in a lab. Surveillance officer Ashwin Bhagwat stated, "Water samples have been collected from Bhagirathpura and will be tested at a lab in Bhopal."

The ring survey involves surveying 50 homes around each hot spot in Bhagirathpura. While 20 teams are engaged in the survey, as per the Collector's instructions, six ambulances along with doctors have been deployed in the locality.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade stated, "Adequate measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of the incident in the future. A team has been deployed to monitor the condition of patients. A few patients are also being shifted to better hospitals." He said chlorine tablets, water purification drops, ORS, and zinc tablets are being distributed among the locality's residents.

As per reports, 80 tube wells were dug in Bhagirathpura for drinking water and all of them are being chlorinated.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani, "Six people have died in Indore due to consumption of contaminated water. The death figures are being investigated. Additionally, 149 patients are being treated, two of whom are on ventilators."

