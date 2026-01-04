ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Contamination: Teams Of NIRBI, AIIMS To Test Water Samples, Monitor Condition Of Patients

Indore: A team of National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI), Kolkata has arrived in Indore to investigate the cause of infection and deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality.

The team had collected water samples from the affected locality and is testing it to determine the cause of infection. This apart, teams of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kolkata and Bhopal have arrived in the city to further the investigation into the incident.

Saloni Sidana, Director of National Health Mission also arrived here on Sunday and visited hospitals to inquire the well-being of patients. On the other hand, the state's Health Department initiated a ring survey as part of which teams on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal interacted with residents of Bhagirathpura.

The teams also collected water samples from the locality for testing in a lab. Surveillance officer Ashwin Bhagwat stated, "Water samples have been collected from Bhagirathpura and will be tested at a lab in Bhopal."