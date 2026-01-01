ETV Bharat / state

Indore Water Contamination Deaths: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Public Ire At Bhagirathpura

Indore: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had to face public outrage during his visit to Bhagirathpura locality of Indore which reported eight deaths due to consumption of contaminated water.

While 160 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city, the condition of 35 remains critical. The locals, irked over the incident, denied government reports of eight deaths and claimed 14 people have died after consuming contaminated water in the last 10 days.

A few locals said even as the government has announced free treatment for the affected, patients are being forcibly discharged from private hospitals. They alleged that the private hospitals are charging huge sums for treatment of patients violating the state government's directive.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya, accompanied by officers and supporters, visited Bhagirathpura only to face the locals' ire. As per reports, a few women stopped Vijayvargiya and questioned him about the state of affairs in the locality. A few locals reportedly told the minister that they had been complaining of supply of contaminated water in the locality but in vain.

Amid the commotion and outrage, Vijayvargiya handed over checks of Rs 2 lakh each, as announced by the government, to the families of the deceased. However, a few family members of the deceased told the minister they do not want the cheques but information on those responsible for the incident.