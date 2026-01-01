Indore Water Contamination Deaths: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Public Ire At Bhagirathpura
The locals said they had been complaining of supply of contaminated water to the locality for the last several days but in vain.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had to face public outrage during his visit to Bhagirathpura locality of Indore which reported eight deaths due to consumption of contaminated water.
While 160 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city, the condition of 35 remains critical. The locals, irked over the incident, denied government reports of eight deaths and claimed 14 people have died after consuming contaminated water in the last 10 days.
A few locals said even as the government has announced free treatment for the affected, patients are being forcibly discharged from private hospitals. They alleged that the private hospitals are charging huge sums for treatment of patients violating the state government's directive.
मैं और मेरी टीम पिछले दो दिनों से बिना सोए प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लगातार स्थिति सुधारने में जुटी हुई है। दूषित पानी से मेरे लोग पीड़ित हैं और कुछ हमें छोड़कर चले गए, इस गहरे दु:ख की अवस्था में मीडिया के एक प्रश्न पर मेरे शब्द गलत निकल गए। इसके लिए मैं खेद प्रकट करता हूँ।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 31, 2025
लेकिन जब…
On Thursday, Vijayvargiya, accompanied by officers and supporters, visited Bhagirathpura only to face the locals' ire. As per reports, a few women stopped Vijayvargiya and questioned him about the state of affairs in the locality. A few locals reportedly told the minister that they had been complaining of supply of contaminated water in the locality but in vain.
Amid the commotion and outrage, Vijayvargiya handed over checks of Rs 2 lakh each, as announced by the government, to the families of the deceased. However, a few family members of the deceased told the minister they do not want the cheques but information on those responsible for the incident.
"Will accepting a cheque of Rs 2 lakh bring back the man who left us forever?," shouted a woman who refused the ex-gratia. The minister, after his tour of the affected area, was visibly agitated and took it out on the media.
कल गाली दे रहे थे, आज हँस रहे हैं।— Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 1, 2026
हमारे स्वच्छ इंदौर में गंदा पानी पीने से 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई, 1400 से ज़्यादा लोग बीमार हो गए, और मंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय हँसते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
इतना अहंकार तो रावण में भी नहीं था, जितना भाजपा के मंत्रियों में लोगों को ज़हरीला पानी… pic.twitter.com/89TunQnbpd
In response to a scribe's question on private hospitals refusing refunds to patients, he said, "Why are you asking trivial questions at this hour?".
As the issue snowballed, the minister apologized on X. "My team and I have been working tirelessly for the past two days to improve the situation in the affected area. My people are suffering from contaminated water, and some have left us. In this state of deep grief, I erred in response to a media question. I apologize for this. But I will not rest until my people are completely safe and healthy," he wrote on his X handle.
The incident and Vijayvargiya's response gave enough ammo to the Opposition to attack him. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said he too visited Bhagirathpura and claimed that some locals told him that the neighborhood has been receiving dirty water for several days. The Congress also demanded Vijayvargiya's resignation over the issue.
Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya held a meeting with Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Collector, and other officials to discuss the situation in Bhagirathpura. After the meeting, he said, "Our priority is to ensure that people receive timely treatment. Health department officials have been deployed in private hospitals. BJP workers are also working at the hospitals and looking after the patients."
He said 60 per cent of the drinking water lines in Bhagirathpura have been replaced, and the remaining 40 per cent have been repaired. On the toll in the tragedy, he said, "I am aware of eight deaths."
Also Read
Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Toll Rises To Eight, 26 Patients In ICU