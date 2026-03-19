ETV Bharat / state

Indore Fire: Survivor Says Fire Not Caused by Explosion At EV Charging Point

Indore: In a twist to the fire mishap incident in which eight persons were charred to death in Madhya Pradesh's , one of the survivors on Thursday claimed that the fire was not caused by an explosion at an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging point where a car was being charged. The incident occurred at Brijeshwari Annex in the city.

Saurabh, son of one of the deceased Manoj Pugalia, claimed that the car, owned by his father, was not charging. "The cause of the accident was not the car, but an electric pole," he said. Saurabh said he heard that there was an explosion in the EV charging point. "But the car was not charging at all. The charger was not connected, so how could the car be charged?," he questioned.

Saurabh stated that the video circulating on social media and Instagram clearly shows an explosion on a pole, which then landed on the car parked below. He said the police's primary responsibility was to shut down the power line and the Avantika gas line passing through the area.

He said the police personnel who arrived at the spot after the incident, did not shut down either line and instead poured water. Saurabh said he had the electricity and gas lines shut off, and "if I hadn't, the entire colony would have been destroyed in the fire," he said.

Saurabh, "We charged the car everyday. But we hadn't put it on charge on the day of the incident."