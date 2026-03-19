Indore Fire: Survivor Says Fire Not Caused by Explosion At EV Charging Point
Saurabh, son of deceased Manoj Pugalia said the car was not being charged on the day of the incident.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Indore: In a twist to the fire mishap incident in which eight persons were charred to death in Madhya Pradesh's , one of the survivors on Thursday claimed that the fire was not caused by an explosion at an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging point where a car was being charged. The incident occurred at Brijeshwari Annex in the city.
Saurabh, son of one of the deceased Manoj Pugalia, claimed that the car, owned by his father, was not charging. "The cause of the accident was not the car, but an electric pole," he said. Saurabh said he heard that there was an explosion in the EV charging point. "But the car was not charging at all. The charger was not connected, so how could the car be charged?," he questioned.
Saurabh stated that the video circulating on social media and Instagram clearly shows an explosion on a pole, which then landed on the car parked below. He said the police's primary responsibility was to shut down the power line and the Avantika gas line passing through the area.
He said the police personnel who arrived at the spot after the incident, did not shut down either line and instead poured water. Saurabh said he had the electricity and gas lines shut off, and "if I hadn't, the entire colony would have been destroyed in the fire," he said.
Saurabh, "We charged the car everyday. But we hadn't put it on charge on the day of the incident."
At around 3:30 am on Wednesday, an event was being hosted by the Pugalia family. Around 10 people were present in the house when the fire broke out after what is believed to be an explosion at the charging point.
Fireman ASI Sushil Kumar Dubey, who was involved in the rescue operation, told ETV Bharat that they got the call at 4.02 am. "The entire building was on fire, including the car. We attempted to douse the flames, but at the same time, several explosions took place. We feared no one would have survived those blasts," the fireman said.
"We pulled out seven dead bodies...there were several LPG cylinders in the house...it seems there was some function going on. Initial inputs suggest the fire was triggered at the charging point," he added.
The deceased included two minors and three women. They were identified as Tanmay (6), Rashi Sethia (12), Simran (30), Tinu (35), Suman Sethia (60), Vijay Sethia (65), Chhotu Sethia (22) and Manoj (65). The three survivors--Saurabh Pugalia, Ashish Pugalia, and Harshit Pugalia--were hospitalised with severe burns. They were rescued by neighbours who broke through the rear grill and brought them down using a ladder.
Police Commissioner Santosh Singh said the fire was intense and had started to engulf the nearby buildings as well. Investigation into the incident is on.
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