16-Year-Old Indore Boy Goes Missing, Leaves Behind Letter Saying He Wants To Become Premanand Maharaj's Disciple
The boy left home saying he was going out to play but when he didn't return, his parents checked his bag and found the letter.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Indore: A 16-year-old boy from Indore has gone missing after allegedly leaving home to become a disciple of Hindu spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. The incident was reported from Khajrana area here in Madhya Pradesh, where the teenager lived with his family.
According to the family members, the boy left home saying he was going out to play cricket but did not return even after several hours. A search was launched by relatives and neighbours. When there was no trace of him, the family checked his school bag and found a handwritten letter that allegedly revealed his intentions.
In the letter, purportedly written by the minor, it was mentioned that he had understood the 'true meaning of life' and wished to dedicate himself to devotion under Premanand Maharaj. He informed his parents and brother that he was leaving to become a disciple and mentioned that he had taken some money kept by his mother, adding that his friends would return it.
Police have registered a missing person case and launched an investigation. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said the complaint was filed at the local police station after the letter was discovered.
Meanwhile, a CCTV footage has surfaced, prompting police to intensify search. "CCTV footage of the boy has surfaced, and search teams are working to trace his movements and locate him as soon as possible," the official said.
Family members stated that the teenager had developed strong religious inclinations in recent months and frequently watched videos of Premanand Maharaj. His elder brother said the boy had become deeply spiritual and withdrawn.
Police teams are continuing search operations and reviewing surveillance footage from multiple locations to bring the minor back home safely.