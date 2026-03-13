ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Indore Boy Goes Missing, Leaves Behind Letter Saying He Wants To Become Premanand Maharaj's Disciple

Indore: A 16-year-old boy from Indore has gone missing after allegedly leaving home to become a disciple of Hindu spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. The incident was reported from Khajrana area here in Madhya Pradesh, where the teenager lived with his family.

According to the family members, the boy left home saying he was going out to play cricket but did not return even after several hours. A search was launched by relatives and neighbours. When there was no trace of him, the family checked his school bag and found a handwritten letter that allegedly revealed his intentions.

In the letter, purportedly written by the minor, it was mentioned that he had understood the 'true meaning of life' and wished to dedicate himself to devotion under Premanand Maharaj. He informed his parents and brother that he was leaving to become a disciple and mentioned that he had taken some money kept by his mother, adding that his friends would return it.

Police have registered a missing person case and launched an investigation. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said the complaint was filed at the local police station after the letter was discovered.