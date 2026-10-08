BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan Hints At Converting To Hinduism In Indore
Khan said her ancestors may have converted from Hinduism to Islam during Mughal period, and she wants to be free from sin, reports Siddharth Machhiwal.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Indore: Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan on Thursday hinted at converting to Hinduism.
Khan, who arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, is slated to perform the rituals of Tarpan and Shraddha for ancestors during the 'Shraddha Paksha' in Ujjain. Speaking to the media here, she raised the issue of the safety of women during Garba programmes and pointed out Pakistan connection to love jihad.
Khan said her ancestors may have been converted from Hinduism to Islam during the Mughal period, and she now wants to be free from the sin. She said she has relatives in Madhya Pradesh, with whom she will travel to Ujjain to perform the Tarpan (offering) for her ancestors during the Shraddha Paksha.
Khan said for many years she had a desire to express her respect and gratitude to her ancestors, but for one reason or another, the task kept getting postponed. "Now, I have decided to fulfill the vow in Ujjain, the city of Mahakal. As a Muslim woman, I wants to spread the message of humanity and respect for ancestors in the Muslim community through the Pitru Tarpan (offering) to the ancestors," she said.
In response to a question, Khan said she believes in Hindu gods and goddesses due to which many fundamentalist Muslim scholars advised her to convert to Hinduism. "But I won't go as per their instructions or their methods. You will get the news when I do so," she said.
Khan also raised the issue of the safety of Hindu women during the upcoming Navratri and Garba festivals. She alleged that women are targeted for love jihad during Navratri.
She demanded the government develop effective mechanisms for the safety of women. Khan also mentioned the threat from terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, saying, "The UP ATS, Delhi Crime Branch, and the country's major security agencies are aware of the matter." She called on Hindu organizations to remain vigilant during Navratri.
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