Faecal Coliform Found in Water Samples, MGM Confirms Contamination in Indore Area
Water from a borewell belonging to BJP ward councillor Kamal Waghela was also found to be contaminated.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Indore: Contaminated drinking water has been identified as the primary cause behind a large number of people falling ill and several deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, according to survey findings and laboratory reports. A recent report by MGM Medical College has confirmed the presence of faecal coliform bacteria in local water sources, indicating severe contamination. Such bacteria are known to cause diseases like cholera, typhoid and hepatitis A.
A team from MGM Medical College collected water samples from the Bhagirathpura area for testing. The report revealed that 35 out of 60 samples failed quality checks. Notably, water from a borewell belonging to BJP ward councillor Kamal Waghela was also found to be contaminated. The samples were taken from multiple borewells and water sources across the locality, many of which tested positive for faecal coliform bacteria.
MGM Medical College Dean Arvind Ghanghoria said, “Coliform bacteria have been detected in water samples from Bhagirathpura, which are typically found in contaminated water.”
Previous investigations had also suggested that polluted drinking water was responsible for the deaths in the area. Acting on these findings, the district administration has been repairing drinking water pipelines for the past week. Officials found multiple leakages in the pipelines, raising suspicion that sewage water seeped into the supply lines. This contaminated water was then distributed to households, leading to the outbreak of illness.
Two days ago, the State Surveillance Team visited Bhagirathpura and submitted its findings. Surveillance Officer Dr Ashwin Bhagwat told the media that multiple sources of water were being supplied in the area, which likely triggered the sudden outbreak.
“Infection-causing bacteria were detected in the water. Immediate preventive measures have been taken. The bacteria found had an incubation period of five to seven days. Teams from ICMR Kolkata and the National Institute of Disease Surveillance also conducted sampling,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Congress party alleged that human waste had contaminated Bhagirathpura’s water supply. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar claimed that the party conducted an independent water audit.
“The water being supplied in Bhagirathpura and nearby areas contains bacteria found in human excreta. If such water continues to be supplied, more lives could be lost,” Singhar said.
He added that medical college reports confirmed patients were infected with bacteria such as Shigella and E. coli, along with Vibrio cholerae, which causes cholera.
Ward councillor Kamal Waghela said the situation in Bhagirathpura is now largely under control. “The number of new patients has reduced significantly. Water pipelines will be repaired and supply restored in a day or two. At present, water is being supplied through tankers. Health teams are continuously surveying the area, and patients who have returned home after treatment are being regularly followed up,” he said.
There remains uncertainty over the number of deaths linked to the incident. While the district administration informed the court that four deaths had occurred, media reports suggest six fatalities. The confusion has deepened as the administration has distributed Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to 18 affected families, with three more families in line to receive assistance. Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed, “So far, Rs 2 lakh each has been provided to the families of 18 deceased, and the process is underway to extend relief to the families of three more victims.”
