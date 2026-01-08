ETV Bharat / state

Faecal Coliform Found in Water Samples, MGM Confirms Contamination in Indore Area

Indore: Contaminated drinking water has been identified as the primary cause behind a large number of people falling ill and several deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, according to survey findings and laboratory reports. A recent report by MGM Medical College has confirmed the presence of faecal coliform bacteria in local water sources, indicating severe contamination. Such bacteria are known to cause diseases like cholera, typhoid and hepatitis A.

A team from MGM Medical College collected water samples from the Bhagirathpura area for testing. The report revealed that 35 out of 60 samples failed quality checks. Notably, water from a borewell belonging to BJP ward councillor Kamal Waghela was also found to be contaminated. The samples were taken from multiple borewells and water sources across the locality, many of which tested positive for faecal coliform bacteria.

MGM Medical College Dean Arvind Ghanghoria said, “Coliform bacteria have been detected in water samples from Bhagirathpura, which are typically found in contaminated water.”

Previous investigations had also suggested that polluted drinking water was responsible for the deaths in the area. Acting on these findings, the district administration has been repairing drinking water pipelines for the past week. Officials found multiple leakages in the pipelines, raising suspicion that sewage water seeped into the supply lines. This contaminated water was then distributed to households, leading to the outbreak of illness.

Two days ago, the State Surveillance Team visited Bhagirathpura and submitted its findings. Surveillance Officer Dr Ashwin Bhagwat told the media that multiple sources of water were being supplied in the area, which likely triggered the sudden outbreak.

“Infection-causing bacteria were detected in the water. Immediate preventive measures have been taken. The bacteria found had an incubation period of five to seven days. Teams from ICMR Kolkata and the National Institute of Disease Surveillance also conducted sampling,” he said.